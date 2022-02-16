Jeremy Vine recalls being knocked unconscious after penny farthing accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jeremy Vine recalls being knocked unconscious after penny farthing accident

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 2:29 pm
Jeremy Vine (Lia Toby/PA)
Jeremy Vine (Lia Toby/PA)

Jeremy Vine has recalled how he was knocked unconscious and suffered a black eye after he had an accident while riding his penny farthing at the weekend.

The 56-year-old broadcaster and avid cyclist was riding the vintage high-wheeled bicycle on Sunday when he went over the handlebars and ended up being taken to hospital.

Vine said the A&E department confirmed he was fine after running numerous tests but told him he was “lucky” to have not been more seriously injured.

Speaking about the incident on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show, he said: “I’ve been in the wars a little bit, as my mum would always say.”

While showing off his black eye and broken glasses, he explained that he had been riding the bicycle, which raises you 8ft into the air, on the grass with no-one else around.

He added: “I think this is what happened, I didn’t see the divot, my front wheel went into it and I went over the handlebars and landed on my head.”

TV presenter Storm Huntley explained that Vine “thinks” this is what happened as he was knocked out for a couple of minutes after hitting his head and then was “pretty incoherent” for around an hour afterwards, and so does not remember anything between the accident until arriving at the hospital.

Jeremy Vine show
TV presenter Jeremy Vine is an avid cyclist (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She also noted that the broadcaster had praised the hospital staff who did scans on his brain and spine and checked his heart.

Vine added that the A&E department had said he was “fine but lucky” and revealed they had never written on an accident report form that the injury had been caused by “riding a penny farthing”.

Presenters subbing in for Vine on his show on Wednesday debated whether he should give up cycling altogether, with one arguing that the penny farthing did have an element of “British eccentricity” but that the hobby must cause his family concern.

The panel added that Vine’s family have warned him that he is not allowed to ride the penny farthing unsupervised anymore.

Vine is an avid cyclist who often discusses the topic of road safety for bicycles on social media.

The Jeremy Vine Show continues on Channel 5.

