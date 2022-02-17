Baz Luhrmann charts Elvis Presley’s rise to stardom in trailer for biopic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Baz Luhrmann charts Elvis Presley’s rise to stardom in trailer for biopic

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 5:47 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 5:57 pm
Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley Hugh Stewart/PA)
Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley Hugh Stewart/PA)

Austin Butler says he is “ready to fly” as he takes on the role of Elvis Presley in the trailer for director Baz Luhrmann’s highly-anticipated biopic.

The three-minute teaser depicts the rock and roll musician as he goes from a young boy living in Memphis, Tennessee, and delivering his first performance, to an international star.

Tom Hanks plays his manager Colonel Tom Parker, with whom Presley had a tumultuous relationship, and is seen telling him: “I wish to promote you Mr Presley. Are you ready to fly?”

Viewers are also offered a glimpse of the singer’s Graceland mansion as well as the intense press attention he faced, set against the backdrop of political unrest in the US and the killings of Martin Luther King Jr and president John F Kennedy.

Butler is seen in character singing memorable hits including Jailhouse Rock, That’s All Right Mama and Unchained Melody to raucous audiences.

Presley died aged 42 in 1977 following one of the most influential careers in popular music.

Richard Roxburgh, Helen Thomson, David Wenham and Dacre Montgomery also star in the film.

Presley, played by Austin Butler, died aged 42 in 1977 (Hugh Stewart/PA)

Production took place in Luhrmann’s native Australia but was paused due to the pandemic.

Hanks tested positive for Covid-19 during filming in March 2020, becoming one of the first celebrities to go public with a diagnosis.

Speaking during a Q&A session following the trailer launch, Luhrmann said: “Someone like Shakespeare would take a very iconic, famous character and try and explore a larger theme.

“And if you want to explore America in the 50s, the 60s and the 70s you couldn’t pick a greater, more iconic life than that of Elvis Presley.”

Elvis will be released exclusively in cinemas on June 6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]