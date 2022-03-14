Williams sisters say Will Smith’s King Richard is best tribute to their father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Williams sisters say Will Smith’s King Richard is best tribute to their father

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 3:26 am
Williams sisters say King Richard is the best tribute to their father (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams said there could not have been a better tribute to their father than Will Smith’s portrayal of him in King Richard.

The sisters took to the stage at the Critics Choice Awards (CCA) to present the award for best drama series and said seeing their stories told in the film was “one of the most special experiences of our lives.”

Both served as executive producers of the film, but did not agree to put their name to the project until it had been completed.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals
The sisters said that seeing their stories told in the film was ‘one of the most special experiences of our lives’ (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

They received a standing ovation from CCA audience and joked that attendees were “much better dressed” than at tennis tournaments.

The sisters thanked Smith and Aunjanue Ellis for their “perfect” portrayal of their father and mother as well as Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, who played their younger selves.

“You two nailed the young us and the chemistry between us as sisters, it was amazing,” Venus told the youngsters.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Show
Will Smith paid tribute to the sisters in his acceptance speech for best actor at the CCA, saying the pair ‘defined the American dream’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Serena added: “And what can we say about Will Smith, I don’t think there could have been a better tribute to our father than the performance that you delivered, Will, thank you.

“To watch our story on the big screen is one of the most special experiences of our lives.”

King Richard follows the story of the world-class players and the vigorous training they went through from their father Richard Williams.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals
Serena Williams is one of the most decorated female tennis players in the modern era (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Serena is one of the most decorated female tennis players in the modern era, having won 23 grand slam titles, and is widely considered as one of the greatest players of all time.

Her sister Venus has also won numerous titles, and both have seen lengthy stints as world number one, as well as having won Olympic gold medals for Team USA.

Smith paid tribute to the sisters in his acceptance speech for best actor at the CCA, saying the pair “defined the American dream”.

“Thank you for entrusting to me with your story of what you were able to do… you inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country and everyone around the world,” he told them.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Show
The Power Of The Dog director Jane Campion also asked the sisters if they would give her tennis lessons (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“You all define the American dream, you represent the best of what we all hope this country and this world can be.”

Smith also won the leading actor award at the Baftas in London earlier in the evening.

The Power Of The Dog director Jane Campion later asked the sisters if they would give her tennis lessons, in her acceptance speech for best director.

“It’s absolutely stunning to be here tonight among so many incredible women… Venus and Serena what an honour to be in the room with you,” she said.

“I’ve taken up tennis… if you want to come over and give me lessons I’d love it.

She added: “You are marvels, however you don’t play against the guys like I have to.”

