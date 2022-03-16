Former Holby City stars to return to show for last episode this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Former Holby City stars to return to show for last episode this month

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 5:09 pm
Hugh Quarshie, who stars as Ric Griffin, is set to return (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Hugh Quarshie, who stars as Ric Griffin, is set to return (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Holby City has announced a number of familiar faces will return for the show’s final episode later this month.

The medical drama will air its final programme after 23 years on screen on March 29.

The broadcaster has revealed that a number of past characters will be making an appearance to help close the show including Hugh Quarshie as Ric Griffin and Chizzy Akudolu as Mo Effanga.

Luke Roberts will also reprise his role as Joseph Byrne while Jules Robertson will return to play Jason Haynes.

Catherine Russell playing Serena Campbell and Jemma Redgrave as Bernie Wolfe will also be among the returning cast members.

The Casualty spin-off, which was created by Tony McHale and Mal Young, debuted in 1999.

The drama followed the lives of staff at the fictional Holby City Hospital, the same hospital as Casualty.

Gold Movie Awards 2019 – London
Actress Chizzy Akudolu is among one of the soap’s stars who will return for the final episode (Ian West/PA)

The BBC announced last year that it had made the “difficult decision” to bring the show to a close in order to “reshape the BBC’s drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country”.

It stated that this was to help “make room for new opportunities” as part of the broadcaster’s “commitment to make more programmes across the UK”.

Holby City is filmed in Elstree, Hertfordshire, just outside of London.

Leslie Ash, Patsy Kensit, Jane Asher, Robert Powell, Adrian Edmondson and Alex Walkinshaw are among the stars who have appeared in the show over the years.

The final episode will air at 7.50pm on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal