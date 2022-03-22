Rachel Zegler reportedly to present at Oscars after invitation snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rachel Zegler reportedly to present at Oscars after invitation snub

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 11:32 pm
Rachel Zegler reportedly to present at Oscars after invitation snub (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Rachel Zegler has reportedly been invited to present at this year’s Oscars, after the actress revealed she was not invited to the 94th annual awards show.

The West Side Story star will now join the ranks of famous faces who are due to appear onstage at the ceremony on Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It comes after Zegler shocked fans after replying to a comment on Instagram asking her what she would be wearing to the ceremony on Sunday.

Britain Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals
Zegler stars as one of the film’s protagonists, Maria, alongside Ansel Elgort and Ariana DeBose in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

“I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” she wrote.

The actress, 20, said she hoped “some last minute miracle” would occur so that she could celebrate the film, which is nominated for seven Oscars, in person.

The news of her snub caused outrage on social media, including from Russ Tamblyn, a member of the original 1961 West Side Story cast.

Tamblyn, who played Riff, said Oscars organisers had a “duty” to find Rachel Zegler a seat and urged them to “do right by her”.

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin also tweeted that he would buy the actress two tickets to the show.

Zegler stars as one of the film’s protagonists, Maria, alongside Ansel Elgort and Ariana DeBose in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of the hit musical.

She is currently in London filming for her next big role in Disney’s Snow White.

The film West has earned seven nods at this year’s Oscars, including best picture, best director, best supporting actress, best cinematography and best sound.

She previously thanked fans for their support and said she would “respect the process”.

