Taron Egerton drops out of West End play again after positive Covid-19 test

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 12:46 am
Taron Egerton drops out of West End play again after positive Covid-19 test (Matt Crossick/PA)
Taron Egerton has been forced to withdraw from his West End play again after testing positive for Covid-19.

The show’s producer’s confirmed the news on Wednesday and said the actor would return to the show next week.

The Rocketman star, 32, is currently performing in a revival of Mike Bartlett’s 2009 play Cock at London’s Ambassadors Theatre.

The producers said his understudy Joel Harper-Jackson would again be stepping in to fill the part.

“Taron Egerton has unfortunately tested positive for Covid,” they said.

“In accordance with the production’s health and safety protocols, he will now isolate and we expect Taron to return to the show next week.

“The character of M will be played by Joel Harper-Jackson.”

During the show’s opening night Egerton fainted on stage and was attended to by a doctor in the audience, with Harper-Jackson stepping in to finish the play.

Following the initial worrying incident, Egerton reassured fans he was “completely fine” but had suffered a “sore neck and a bruised ego”.

He vowed to be “back with a vengeance” and thanked Harper-Jackson.

Harper-Jackson wrote on Twitter that taking Egerton’s place on stage had been “an absolute privilege”.

