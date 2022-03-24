Aisling Bea to star in Take That musical film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Aisling Bea to star in Take That musical film

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 3:06 pm
Aisling Bea to star in Take That musical film
Aisling Bea to star in Take That musical film (Lee Malone/PA)

Aisling Bea has said she is “ready to get singing and dancing” as she is cast in new film Greatest Days featuring iconic songs from Take That.

The film, based on the hit stage musical The Band written by Calendar Girl’s Tim Firth, will be a feel-good story of love and friendship.

It will feature some of pop group Take That’s biggest hits including Greatest Day, Patience, Back For Good, A Million Love Songs and Shine.

Album charts
Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen of Take That

Band members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will serve as executive producers on the film.

They said: “This is a really exciting time for us.

“We’re really looking forward to working with such a talented and creative team on the film and we’re absolutely delighted to have such a brilliant cast on board.”

Bea, who won a TV Bafta in 2020 for her show This Way Up, has been announced as part of the cast line-up, alongside Alice Lowe from Black Mirror, The Responder’s Amaka Okafor and Marc Wootton who starred as Mr Poppy in the Nativity!

She said: “After two years of a pandemic, I am ready to Relight My Fire and get singing and dancing in this feel-good joy fest of a movie.

“I have long waited for Take That to know who I am. I’ve played the long game, but I feel like I am now so close.

Alice Lowe
Alice Lowe

“My dream is for them to ask me to sing the Lulu solo on stage, so I hope they read this quote and take THAT into consideration.”   

Jayde Adams will also appear in the new film as well as Lara McDonnell, Jessie Mae Alonzo, Nandi Hudson, Carragon Guest and Eliza Dobson.

The story will follow five best friends who have the night of their lives at a concert from their favourite boy band.

After 25 years, the group reunites and reminisces about their past and discover their future.

The band members will be played by Aaron Bryan, Dalvin Cory, Joshua Jung, Mark Samaras and Mervin Noronha.

Coky Giedroyc will direct and Danny Perkins will produce the big screen adaption which has been developed with the “full support” of Take That and Universal Music Group.

