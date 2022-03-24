Jared Leto wears bold purple blazer to London screening of Morbius

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jared Leto showcased his daring fashion sense at a screening of his vampiric superhero film Morbius in London.

The Hollywood star, 50, sported a bold purple blazer featuring a black lapel and matching trousers as he posed for pictures outside the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square.

He paired the outfit with a white shirt and completed the ensemble with a glittering necklace.

Jared Leto at the screening in London (Ian West/PA)

Leto, who is also frontman of rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars, painted his nails black and wore purple eyeshadow to match his clothes.

He stopped to greet fans and sign autographs before heading inside for the screening.

The Oscar winner stars as Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist whose attempts at curing a rare blood disorder leave him with mysterious powers.

Leto plays scientist Michael Morbius in the film (Ian West/PA)

Its theatrical release has been repeatedly pushed back by the pandemic and is now scheduled for April 1.

Morbius is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and also stars Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

A trailer showed Leto’s anti-hero, who has been missing for two months, being found on a container ship that washed up on Long Island, New York.

Morbius is seen flying through subway tunnels before saying: “There’s something inside of me that wants to hunt and consume blood.”