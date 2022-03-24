Jared Leto wears bold purple blazer to London screening of Morbius

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jared Leto wears bold purple blazer to London screening of Morbius

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 9:32 pm
Jared Leto attends the UK fan screening of Morbius (Ian West/PA)
Jared Leto attends the UK fan screening of Morbius (Ian West/PA)

Jared Leto showcased his daring fashion sense at a screening of his vampiric superhero film Morbius in London.

The Hollywood star, 50, sported a bold purple blazer featuring a black lapel and matching trousers as he posed for pictures outside the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square.

He paired the outfit with a white shirt and completed the ensemble with a glittering necklace.

Morbius screening – London
Jared Leto at the screening in London (Ian West/PA)

Leto, who is also frontman of rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars, painted his nails black and wore purple eyeshadow to match his clothes.

He stopped to greet fans and sign autographs before heading inside for the screening.

The Oscar winner stars as Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist whose attempts at curing a rare blood disorder leave him with mysterious powers.

Morbius screening – London
Leto plays scientist Michael Morbius in the film (Ian West/PA)

Its theatrical release has been repeatedly pushed back by the pandemic and is now scheduled for April 1.

Morbius is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and also stars Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

A trailer showed Leto’s anti-hero, who has been missing for two months, being found on a container ship that washed up on Long Island, New York.

Morbius is seen flying through subway tunnels before saying: “There’s something inside of me that wants to hunt and consume blood.”

