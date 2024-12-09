Aberdeen mum killed in dog attack was savaged by XL Bully

The victim of a deadly dog attack in an Aberdeen flat was killed by an XL Bully, The Press and Journal understands.

Aberdeen mum Michelle McLeod, 41, was savaged by the American Bully – named Bailey – at the flat on Foresterhill Road in Aberdeen on Saturday night.

Ms McLeod was pronounced dead at the scene after being attacked by Bailey, who police were forced to subdue with a taser before barricading him in the kitchen.

Shocked neighbours say the dog had become increasingly aggressive over the last few weeks – even attacking another dog in the area.

Bailey has since been euthanised, Police Scotland said.

Michelle’s family released a statement paying tribute her.

They said: “We are devastated by the loss of Michelle.

“She was a much-loved mother, daughter and friend to many and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

“We would like to ask that our privacy is respected and allow us to grieve at this very difficult time.”

Police Scotland said enquiries were ongoing and asked anyone with any concerns to speak to officers.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 11.15pm on Saturday, December 7, police received a report that a woman had been seriously injured by a dog within a flat on Foresterhill Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended but the 41-year-old woman died at the scene.”