Aberdeen mum killed in dog attack was savaged by XL Bully

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen mum killed in dog attack was savaged by XL Bully

Police had to taser the animal - named Bailey - after it mauled Michelle McLeod, 41, inside an Aberdeen flat.

By David McPhee
Michelle McLeod died in the dog attack. Image: Facebook
Michelle McLeod died in the dog attack. Image: Facebook

The victim of a deadly dog attack in an Aberdeen flat was killed by an XL Bully, The Press and Journal understands.

Aberdeen mum Michelle McLeod, 41, was savaged by the American Bully – named Bailey – at the flat on Foresterhill Road in Aberdeen on Saturday night.

Ms McLeod was pronounced dead at the scene after being attacked by Bailey, who police were forced to subdue with a taser before barricading him in the kitchen.

Shocked neighbours say the dog had become increasingly aggressive over the last few weeks – even attacking another dog in the area.

Bailey has since been euthanised, Police Scotland said.

It is understood this is the dog involved in the incident.

Michelle’s family released a statement paying tribute her.

They said: “We are devastated by the loss of Michelle.

“She was a much-loved mother, daughter and friend to many and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

“We would like to ask that our privacy is respected and allow us to grieve at this very difficult time.”

Police Scotland said enquiries were ongoing and asked anyone with any concerns to speak to officers.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 11.15pm on Saturday, December 7, police received a report that a woman had been seriously injured by a dog within a flat on Foresterhill Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended but the 41-year-old woman died at the scene.”

 