Amber Heard marks ‘the greatest year’ as daughter Oonagh turns one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Amber Heard marks ‘the greatest year’ as daughter Oonagh turns one

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 12:18 pm
Actress Amber Heard had a baby last year (Yui Mok/PA)
Actress Amber Heard had a baby last year (Yui Mok/PA)

Amber Heard has celebrated her daughter’s first birthday as she marked “the greatest year”.

The Aquaman actress shared the surprise news she had become a mother last July when she revealed she wanted to have a child “on my own terms”.

She said she had named her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard and she was born on April 8.

Marking the child’s first birthday with a photo of the pair sitting on the floor surrounded by pink balloons, she wrote: “My little O is a year old today. I still can’t believe you’re here. The greatest year.”

Making the announcement she had welcomed a child last year, she wrote: “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.

“I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.

“My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Heard welcomed her first child less than a year after a high court justice in London ruled that a newspaper column calling her ex-husband Johnny Depp a “wife beater” was “substantially true”.

The battle between the former couple will continue in a US courtroom this month after Depp launched a 50-million dollar (£39m) defamation lawsuit against Heard following her op-ed in the Washington Post in December 2018, in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

The trial is set to begin on April 11 at the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia.

Both Depp and Heard are set to give evidence in person.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal