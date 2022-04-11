TikTok star Noah Beck ‘honoured’ to play in Soccer Aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
TikTok star Noah Beck ‘honoured’ to play in Soccer Aid

By Press Association
April 11, 2022, 3:46 pm
Noah Beck will take part in Soccer Aid 2022, playing for the Soccer Aid World XI team (Vincent Mui/PA)
Noah Beck will take part in Soccer Aid 2022, playing for the Soccer Aid World XI team (Vincent Mui/PA)

Social media personality and former US football player Noah Beck has been announced as the latest celebrity to join the Soccer Aid 2022 lineup, saying it is a “dream come true” to be involved.

Beck, 20, found fame on the video sharing platform TikTok, where he has 33 million followers. He has an additional 1.59 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He also previously played in the US Youth Soccer Olympic Development Programme and served as a celebrity guest coach in the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Skills Challenge in Los Angeles.

Following the announcement, Beck said: “I’m honoured to be a part of Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022. Soccer was my first love and has always remained an important part of my life, so being able to continue to demonstrate my passion for the game, and for a good cause, is a dream come true.”

Alongside Beck, Alex Brooker, Lucien Laviscount and Arsene Wenger will all make their Soccer Aid debuts for the annual match between England and Soccer Aid World XI.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne will captain England, while Usain Bolt captains the Soccer Aid World XI team.

Beck, who previously played division one college football for the University of Portland, was also recently announced as MLS’s first Social Playmaker.

The new role will see Beck combine his passions for football and social media, as he creates original TikTok content for MLS to raise the profile of the league’s teams and players.

Joining Beck on the Soccer Aid pitch in June will be a number of returning players, including Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Harry Redknapp, Gary Neville, Fara Williams and Chunkz.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2021 – Etihad Stadium
Martin Compston will be returning to Soccer Aid to play alongside Beck on the Soccer Aid World XI team (Martin Rickett/PA)

Soccer Aid co-founder Robbie Williams will sing his ballad Angels in front of 60,000 fans during half-time at the star-studded match.

Since its creation in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £60 million for Unicef, which helps to provide aid to children worldwide.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022 takes place on June 12 at The London Stadium, with tickets at

socceraid.org.uk/tickets

.

