TikTok star Noah Beck ‘honoured’ to play in Soccer Aid

Social media personality and former US football player Noah Beck has been announced as the latest celebrity to join the Soccer Aid 2022 lineup, saying it is a “dream come true” to be involved.

Beck, 20, found fame on the video sharing platform TikTok, where he has 33 million followers. He has an additional 1.59 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He also previously played in the US Youth Soccer Olympic Development Programme and served as a celebrity guest coach in the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Skills Challenge in Los Angeles.

Following the announcement, Beck said: “I’m honoured to be a part of Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022. Soccer was my first love and has always remained an important part of my life, so being able to continue to demonstrate my passion for the game, and for a good cause, is a dream come true.”

Alongside Beck, Alex Brooker, Lucien Laviscount and Arsene Wenger will all make their Soccer Aid debuts for the annual match between England and Soccer Aid World XI.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne will captain England, while Usain Bolt captains the Soccer Aid World XI team.

Beck, who previously played division one college football for the University of Portland, was also recently announced as MLS’s first Social Playmaker.

The new role will see Beck combine his passions for football and social media, as he creates original TikTok content for MLS to raise the profile of the league’s teams and players.

Joining Beck on the Soccer Aid pitch in June will be a number of returning players, including Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Harry Redknapp, Gary Neville, Fara Williams and Chunkz.

Martin Compston will be returning to Soccer Aid to play alongside Beck on the Soccer Aid World XI team (Martin Rickett/PA)

Soccer Aid co-founder Robbie Williams will sing his ballad Angels in front of 60,000 fans during half-time at the star-studded match.

Since its creation in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £60 million for Unicef, which helps to provide aid to children worldwide.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022 takes place on June 12 at The London Stadium, with tickets at

socceraid.org.uk/tickets

.