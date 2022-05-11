Paris Hilton ‘honoured’ by White House trip to discuss anti-child abuse campaign By Press Association May 11, 2022, 3:09 am Paris Hilton ‘honoured’ by White House trip to discuss anti-child abuse campaign (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Paris Hilton said she was “honoured” to visit the White House and discuss her campaigning against child abuse. The reality star and influencer said she had had “inspiring” meetings with policy staff during her visit to the US capital on Tuesday. Hilton, 41, said she had discussed new legislation aimed at shoring up protections for children in residential programmes and facilities, according to CNN. So honored to be back in DC to continue my advocacy work. I had such an inspiring time meeting with policy staff & walking the halls of the West Wing with advocates. I am so glad to see that the most powerful office in the world is dedicated to fighting for the rights of all. pic.twitter.com/glhLgIyARu— ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) May 10, 2022 In a post on Twitter, she wrote: “So honored to be back in DC to continue my advocacy work. “I had such an inspiring time meeting with policy staff & walking the halls of the West Wing with advocates. “I am so glad to see that the most powerful office in the world is dedicated to fighting for the rights of all.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal New White House press secretary is first black and openly LGBT woman in role ‘People with MND simply cannot afford to wait’ Elgin campaigner Lucy Lintott fights for accessible housing Paris Hilton urges survivors of childhood abuse to speak out