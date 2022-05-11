Almost 5,000 injured during Astroworld music festival tragedy, new filings claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Almost 5,000 injured during Astroworld music festival tragedy, new filings claim

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 5:07 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 10:37 am
Almost 5,000 injured during Astroworld music festival tragedy, new filings claim (Amy Harris/PA)
Almost 5,000 people were injured in some way during a crush at the Astroworld music festival in Texas where 10 people died, new filings have claimed.

The figures were put forward by lawyers representing victims of the incident, which occurred in November.

The tragedy occurred during rapper Travis Scott’s headline performance.

Scott continued to play during the incident and later said he did not know fans were injured in the crush.

Documents filed on Monday and obtained by the PA news agency listed a total of 4,932 alleged victims.

In addition to 10 people who died, the new documents said 732 claims have been filed by people who sustained physical injuries and required “extensive medical treatment”.

Claims were filed by 1,649 who sustained injuries but needed less extensive care and a further 2,540 were listed as “other,” meaning the extent of their injuries was still under review.

“As of May 9, 2022, based upon information and belief, the following claims have been initiated as a result of deaths, injuries and damages sustained at the Astroworld Festival on November 5, 2021,” the documents read, before listing the figures.

“Plaintiffs will continue to evaluate and update this for the court as additional information and details are received and reviewed.”

In January, hundreds of individual claims were combined into one single lawsuit claiming Scott himself and other organisers, including Live Nation, were negligent in how they planned and conducted Astroworld, following a motion that was granted by the Texas Judicial Panel On Multidistrict Litigation.

It comes ahead of Scott’s first live performance since the event, which is due to take place at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

