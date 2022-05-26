Christina Aguilera among A-list stars attending Aids fundraiser in Cannes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Christina Aguilera among A-list stars attending Aids fundraiser in Cannes

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 12:53 am
Christina Aguilera among A-list stars attending Aids fundraiser in Cannes (Joel C Ryan/AP)
Christina Aguilera among A-list stars attending Aids fundraiser in Cannes (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Christina Aguilera featured among the stars on the red carpet as she attended an Aids fundraiser in Cannes.

The popstar joined other A-listers including fellow singer Ricky Martin in lending support to amfAR: The Foundation for Aids Research.

France Cannes 2022 amfAR Arrivals
The international non-profit organisation for support, education and advocacy regularly draws star guests, including Eva Longoria (pictured), for its annual event in Cannes (Joel C Ryan/AP)

The international non-profit organisation for support, education and advocacy regularly draws star guests for its annual event in Cannes.

France Cannes 2022 amfAR Arrivals
A-listers including singer Ricky Martin lent support to amfAR: The Foundation for Aids Research (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has featured showbusiness royalty from around the world, and famous faces were out in force the charity event.

France Cannes 2022 amfAR Arrivals
Aguilera wore a floor-length black dress with a sheer bodice and floral detailing (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Aguilera wore a floor-length black dress with a sheer bodice and floral detailing.

The dress was completed with long black sleeves with pronounced shoulders and twisted golden bracelets.

France Cannes 2022 amfAR Arrivals
Vanessa Hudgens joined fellow actresses on the event’s red carpet in Cannes (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Actresses Cara Delevingne, Vanessa Hudgens, Eva Longoria and Nina Dobrev were also among the stars walking the red carpet in the Riviera.

Hudgens wore a golden-coloured pencil dress with gilded floral detailing and an embroidered silver neckline.

France Cannes 2022 amfAR Arrivals
Tommy Hilfiger arrived at the event with his wife and fellow designer Dee Ocleppo (Joel C Ryan/AP)

British actress Cynthia Erivo also dazzled on the carpet with a light pink feathered skirt, which she paired with a sheer black sleeveless top.

France Cannes 2022 amfAR Arrivals
Actress Cynthia Erivo with a light pink feathered skirt, which she paired with a sheer black sleeveless top (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

But stars of the screen were not the only famous faces in attendance at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Legendary designer Tommy Hilfiger was pictured on the carpet alongside international footballers Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski.

France Cannes 2022 amfAR Arrivals
Kylian Mbappe joined the stars of the screen for the event (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Hilfiger arrived at the event with his wife and fellow designer Dee Ocleppo.

