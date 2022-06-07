Johnny Depp thanks ‘unwavering supporters’ in first TikTok post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Johnny Depp thanks ‘unwavering supporters’ in first TikTok post

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 5:22 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 6:40 pm
Johnny Depp (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Johnny Depp has thanked his “most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters” in his first post on TikTok.

The 58-year-old actor, whose defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard ended last week, shared a statement as he reached four million followers on the social media site after one day.

A 30-second video, which he reposted on Instagram, showed highlights from his run of live concerts with musician Jeff Beck and clips of fans showing their support with banners and flags.

Set to the reggae song Stranger by Love Joys, the video also showed Depp preparing a set list for his gigs alongside Beck and working on a typewriter.

He wrote: “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together.

“We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.

“You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

Johnny Depp in London
Johnny Depp on stage with Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall (Raph Pour-Hashemi/PA)

His appearance on the short-form video site comes less than a week after the conclusion of his defamation lawsuit against Aquaman star Heard, 36, in the US.

A jury found a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse to be defamatory and awarded 10.35 million dollars (£8.2 million) in damages to Depp.

Heard won on one count of her counter-suit, successfully arguing that Depp’s press agent defamed her by claiming her allegations were “an abuse hoax” aimed at capitalising on the MeToo movement.

The jury awarded her two million dollars (£1.5 million) in damages.

A spokesperson for Heard said: “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward.

“The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is… be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Amber Heard
Amber Heard won one count of her countersuit (Yui Mok/PA)

Depp was not in court for the jury findings on Wednesday last week, and has been touring with Beck at a host of UK dates.

On Sunday evening he booked out an entire 300-seat curry house in Broad Street, Birmingham.

Depp and Beck arrived with about two dozen members of their tour crew, from 7.30pm, enjoying a three-course dinner of chicken tikka shashlik, vegetable samosas and a king prawn starter.

They took photos with staff, and operations director Mo Hussain said Depp was “very humble” and left a “large tip”.

