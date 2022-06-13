The Lehman Trilogy to return to the West End after Tony award success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

The Lehman Trilogy to return to the West End after Tony award success

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 10:34 pm
(Julieta Cervantes/PA)
(Julieta Cervantes/PA)

The Lehman Trilogy will return to the West End after the Broadway production won big at this years Tony Awards, it has been announced.

Directed by Sir Sam Mendes, the three-act play charts the rise and collapse of the Lehman Brothers banking empire, which filed for bankruptcy in 2008 at the outset of the global financial crisis.

The Broadway version of the play took five Tony Awards on Sunday, including best play, best direction for Sir Sam and best actor for Simon Russell Beale.

Now it has been announced that the drama will return to the West End in January 2023 for a limited season.

The play, written by Italian novelist Stefano Massini, first opened at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in 2015 before Sir Sam was inspired to create an English adaptation.

Adapted by British playwright Ben Power and directed by Sir Sam, the play made its debut in London at the National Theatre in July 2018.

It later moved to the West End’s Piccadilly Theatre in May 2019 for a limited run, receiving five Olivier Award nominations including best new play and best director.

1917 World Premiere – London
Sir Sam Mendes (Ian West/PA)

The show also played four performances on Broadway in March 2020 before lockdown forced all theatres to close for an 18-month period.

It returned to Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre in September 2021 for a limited run, followed by a stint at the Centre Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The play tells the story of capitalist opportunity and collapse through 163 years of Lehman Brothers’ history, from the hopes of immigrant founder Harry Lehman, to its sudden collapse linked to sub-prime mortgage trading.

A cast of three actors plays a host of characters, transforming to reflect the movers and shakers behind the banking firm’s rise and fall.

Dates for the production, casting and booking information are to be announced in due course.

