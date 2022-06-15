Former Towie star Billie Faiers announces she is pregnant with third child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Former Towie star Billie Faiers announces she is pregnant with third child

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 10:34 am
Billie Faiers has announced she is expecting her third child (Ian West/PA)
Billie Faiers has announced she is expecting her third child (Ian West/PA)

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Billie Faiers has revealed she is pregnant with her third child.

Faiers, 32, already has seven-year-old daughter Nelly and five-year-old son Arthur with husband Greg Shepherd.

The reality TV star announced the news with an Instagram post showing her on holiday stood beside Shepherd, 37, and Arthur, while Nelly kissed her growing bump.

Alongside the family photo, she wrote: “Baby number 3 we can’t wait to meet you. We are so happy and excited,” with a series of emojis.

Among the thousands of people liking the post, her sister, Towie original Sam Faiers, commented: “Welcome to the 5 club sis. I’m so so happy for you all, another beautiful baby to join our family.

“The babies are going to be so close in age, so many memories to make. My prediction is a baby girl? then we have one of each.

“Love you with all my heart xxx ps what I’d give for sand between my toes right now haha, enjoy your holiday with your family a tiny baby bump. Miss u all x”

In May, Sam welcomed her third child, Edward Knightley, with partner Paul Knightley.

The sisters and their partners also starred alongside one another in ITVBe show The Mummy Diaries, which followed the ups and downs of their family lives.

