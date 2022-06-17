John Boyega unveils waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

John Boyega unveils waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 10:38 pm
John Boyega unveils his waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London (Madame Tussauds/PA)
John Boyega feels “lucky to be celebrated” after he unveiled his red carpet-inspired waxwork at Madame Tussauds.

The actor, who found international fame for his role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films, was honoured with a likeliness at the London tourist attraction on Friday.

The 30-year-old figure stands in an outfit, designed by his sister Grace, which reflects his love of tailoring and West African heritage.

John Boyega with his sister’s Grace and Blessing (Madame Tussauds/PA)

He said: “The styling of my figure was really important to me, and I saw this as an opportunity for my sister to come in and create something that merges my love of a good, fitted suit with the beautiful materials that represent my West African culture, and this outfit epitomises me perfectly.

“It’s snazzy.”

The actor, born John Adedayo Bamidele Adegboyega, joins fellow stars including Dwayne Johnson, the Beckhams, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Helen Mirren in Madame Tussauds London’s Awards Party zone.

He said: “First of all, I didn’t know my head was that big, which is something to take in, but to see my figure in the flesh is ridiculous.

“I’m happy to be here and lucky to be in a position to be celebrated this way.

John Boyega
John Boyega joined by friends and family (Madame Tussauds/PA)

“Actors’ awards are nice, but getting a figure at Madame Tussauds London means you’re doing something right.”

Peckham-born Boyega attended a sitting in September last year with Madame Tussauds London’s artists, during which precise measurements and reference photographs were taken.

He said: “The whole experience of getting a figure was nice and easy but the Madame Tussauds London artists took some really weird measurements that I’ve never experienced before – despite having been measured for many film roles – I’ve never had my eyeballs compared to another pair of eyeballs.

“I think the fans are really going to like this figure; it’s been well thought out and designed with love. It looks brilliant, and I really appreciate it.”

Madame Tussauds announced the Bafta award-winning actor would join its ranks in March, marking his 30th birthday.

John Boyega
John Boyega unveils his first-ever Madame Tussauds London figure (Madame Tussauds/PA

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “John Boyega is one of Britain’s most exciting and celebrated film stars.

“Big things have been predicted for John ever since his 2014 breakout Star Wars role, but his star trajectory is going even further than could have been imagined.

“On top of being an incredibly talented actor, he speaks for a generation and uses his platform to pay opportunities forward to other young creatives.”

The waxwork was unveiled at a special event in front of Boyega’s family and friends on Friday.

Mr Waters added: “Many will know how important family is to John, so welcoming some of those closest to him to see the figure before it goes live to our guests felt like a really fitting way to celebrate this special moment.”

