Victoria Beckham hails David as ‘most loving daddy in the world’ on Father’s Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Victoria Beckham has shared a Father’s Day tribute to both her husband David and dad Tony.

The Spice Girl turned fashion designer shared a series of photos on Instagram showing football star David with their four children at a series of events.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the best, most loving Daddy in the world!! We all love you so much @davidbeckham, you are our everything.”

In a second post, Victoria paid tribute to her father who she described as her “favourite drinking partner”.

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins also shared a message about her father, Genesis rocker Phil Collins, and a video of him on stage during a recent show.

She captioned the post: “On or off stage, to me you’re just Dad. Thank you for being such an inspiration now, then, and always. Happy Father’s Day – I love you so much…”

Dawn French posted a photo of herself as a child with her father and wrote: “Love you & miss you very much. Happy Father’s Day.”

Love Island host Laura Whitmore paid tribute to both her husband, comedian Iain Stirling, and father in one post.

On Instagram, she posted a photo of Stirling hugging her while she was pregnant with their first child while wearing a sheer nightgown, and a throwback photo of her as a child with her dad.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the best two dad’s any little girl should hope for (I can’t remember the reason @iaindoesjokes thought it would be a good idea to wear my negligee).”

Vernon Kay celebrated his father as “the absolute DON” and shared a photo of them smiling widely together.

He added: “Have a great day big guy..(He’ll probably be fixing something!) P.s I’m glad my face grew around my nashers!”

The TV presenter’s wife Tess Daly commented on the post with three love hearts.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a photo of her father walking her down the aisle and said: “Daddy Dearest. I love you with all my heart. Happy Father’s Day Papa.”

And Little Mix star Perrie Edwards marked her fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first Father’s Day after they welcomed a son, Axel, in August 2021.

She wrote: “Happy first Father’s Day to the best Dadda Axel could ever wish for!”