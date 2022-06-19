Victoria Beckham hails David as ‘most loving daddy in the world’ on Father’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Victoria Beckham hails David as ‘most loving daddy in the world’ on Father’s Day

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 7:08 pm
David and Victoria Beckham (Chris Jackson/PA)
David and Victoria Beckham (Chris Jackson/PA)

Victoria Beckham has shared a Father’s Day tribute to both her husband David and dad Tony.

The Spice Girl turned fashion designer shared a series of photos on Instagram showing football star David with their four children at a series of events.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the best, most loving Daddy in the world!! We all love you so much @davidbeckham, you are our everything.”

 

In a second post, Victoria paid tribute to her father who she described as her “favourite drinking partner”.

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins also shared a message about her father, Genesis rocker Phil Collins, and a video of him on stage during a recent show.

She captioned the post: “On or off stage, to me you’re just Dad. Thank you for being such an inspiration now, then, and always. Happy Father’s Day – I love you so much…”

 

Dawn French posted a photo of herself as a child with her father and wrote: “Love you & miss you very much. Happy Father’s Day.”

 

Love Island host Laura Whitmore paid tribute to both her husband, comedian Iain Stirling, and father in one post.

On Instagram, she posted a photo of Stirling hugging her while she was pregnant with their first child while wearing a sheer nightgown, and a throwback photo of her as a child with her dad.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the best two dad’s any little girl should hope for (I can’t remember the reason @iaindoesjokes thought it would be a good idea to wear my negligee).”

 

Vernon Kay celebrated his father as “the absolute DON” and shared a photo of them smiling widely together.

He added: “Have a great day big guy..(He’ll probably be fixing something!) P.s I’m glad my face grew around my nashers!”

The TV presenter’s wife Tess Daly commented on the post with three love hearts.

 

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a photo of her father walking her down the aisle and said: “Daddy Dearest. I love you with all my heart. Happy Father’s Day Papa.”

 

And Little Mix star Perrie Edwards marked her fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first Father’s Day after they welcomed a son, Axel, in August 2021.

She wrote: “Happy first Father’s Day to the best Dadda Axel could ever wish for!”

