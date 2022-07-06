US guitarist Carlos Santana ‘doing well’ after collapsing on stage in Michigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

US guitarist Carlos Santana ‘doing well’ after collapsing on stage in Michigan

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 6:14 am Updated: July 6, 2022, 10:10 am
Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a performance in Michigan (Rodolfo Sassano/Alamy Live News/PA)
Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a performance in Michigan (Rodolfo Sassano/Alamy Live News/PA)

US guitarist Carlos Santana is “doing well” as he recovers in hospital after collapsing on stage during a performance in Michigan.

Representatives for the musician said he had been “overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” during the show on Tuesday night.

The 74 year-old, whose band is known for hits including Smooth and Maria Maria, was attended to by multiple staff members and medical personnel.

Videos shared on social media showed Santana being helped off the stage and waving to fans as he exited.

Members of the audience were reportedly asked by venue staff for their “prayers” following the “severe” medical emergency.

The musician, whose band is known for hits including Smooth and Maria Maria, was attended to by multiple staff members and medical personnel (Alamy/PA)

“Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well,” the musician’s manager Michael Vrionis confirmed to the PA news agency.

The incident occurred during Santana’s Miraculous Supernatural Tour, which the band is currently undergoing with fellow rock band Earth, Wind & Fire.

Santana was performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre, an outdoor venue near the city of Detroit.

Mr Vrionis added that Wednesday’s performance at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, would be postponed following the incident.

Santana was forced to postpone part of a Las Vegas residency in December last year, following an “unscheduled” heart procedure.

He resumed the residency in January and began the North American tour in March.

