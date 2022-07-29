‘You never forget your roots’: Jason Donovan reminisces on Neighbours success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

‘You never forget your roots’: Jason Donovan reminisces on Neighbours success

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 9:26 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 10:04 am
Jason Donovan has reminisced on his time on the Australian soap Neighbours as it draws to a close after 37 years on air
Jason Donovan has reminisced on his time on the Australian soap Neighbours as it draws to a close after 37 years on air (Doug Peters/PA)

Jason Donovan has reminisced on his time on Neighbours and credited the Australian soap for a huge part of his successful career.

The Australian actor and singer starred as Scott Robinson in the show, which is airing its final episode in the UK on Friday, making his first appearance in 1986.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Donovan, 54, said: “I’m extremely proud of those 37 years that Neighbours shone a light on our culture, that wasn’t just a blown-up fictitious version like the Crocodile Dundees.

“It showed the everyday life of how Aussies live.

“It kept a lot of people in my industry employed and developed talent.

“You never forget your roots. To see today the amount of talent that has come back to Neighbours shows just how much that show meant to them.”

Reflecting on the musical success of a number of his co-stars, including Kylie Minogue, Holly Valance and Natalie Imbruglia, Donovan said: “When you have a platform like that [Neighbours], even when you look at something like The X Factor, how it creates a story. Neighbours did that.

“It created a story about Scott and Charlene that then people invested [in] if the music was right in that person.

“Something like what Natalie did with Torn, it sort of fitted her character of Beth.”

The Australian soap, which has been on screens for 37 years, will draw to a close with an extended final episode on Channel 5 on Friday evening.

Donovan, Minogue, 54, and Guy Pearce were among the celebrities who returned to Ramsay Street to appear in the send-off of the Melbourne-based drama that helped launch their careers in acting and music.

In quotes released by Channel 5 ahead of the finale broadcast, Minogue said: “It feels amazing, surreal and very emotional. We worked with the director we worked with back in the 80s so a few familiar faces. Same houses, same street – there is no easy answer, just a mix of emotions, but very happy. Very aware of the moment.”

The Australian actor and singer starred as Charlene Robinson in the soap, making her first appearance in 1986, and she reprises her role for one last time in the finale.

“Charlene was such a presence in people’s memory,” she said. “I wasn’t sure how it would work. Neighbours wrapping up has put a completely different spin on all of it – it opened the door for this to happen. I didn’t really see it happening but now it has, it feels good.”

She added of her character’s trademark look: “The curls are just as big, and the mousse is back!”

Delta Goodrem, who starred as Nina Tucker in the show, has also spoken about the “beautiful connection” formed between the cast members.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Goodrem, 37, recalled her experience on Neighbours as “an honour and a blessing”, and explained the importance of being able to learn from the variety of cast members she worked with.

“To even have the tiniest part in something that has been a part of our lives is an honour and a blessing,” she said.

“It really was a masterclass, you left school and then you went to Erinsborough High and that was really where I got my education from… It was a place where there was great learnings, great discipline, where you were learning all the time around actors [who] had been there for years and years.”

On the variety of the show’s cast, Goodrem said: “There’s definitely a beautiful connection when you say ‘Oh I was on Neighbours, we were on Neighbours together’, or different generations.

“That’s the thing, when you watch the finale you’ll see that there’s different characters from different eras and so many different generations.”

Amid waning ratings, the cancellation of the show was announced in March after it lost its key UK broadcast partner and failed to secure alternative funding.

Goodrem said: “It’s definitely really tugging on all our heartstrings.

“I think the fact that so many of us have come back, it’s because it’s a home… it’s been there throughout all of our lives.”

The final episode has already aired in Australia and it drew the biggest TV ratings for Channel Ten in 13 years, according to Deadline.

It reported that an average of 1.2 million Australian viewers nationally tuned in to watch the finale, with a peak of 1.4 million.

