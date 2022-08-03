European premiere of Knives Out sequel to close London Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
European premiere of Knives Out sequel to close London Film Festival

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 10:56 am
(Netflix/PA)
(Netflix/PA)

The European premiere of Glass Onion, the highly anticipated sequel to Knives Out, will close the BFI London Film Festival (LFF) this year.

The film, starring Daniel Craig as gentleman detective Benoit Blanc, will have a gala screening at the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre on Sunday October 16.

Former Bond star Craig will attend alongside director and producer Rian Johnson.

Also in attendance will be Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson and Madelyn Cline, with more names to be added.

Simultaneous preview screenings will also take place at additional cinemas across the UK.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will see Blanc travel to Greece to peel back the layers of a case involving a new cast of colourful suspects.

Johnson said: “I’m thrilled to be back at LFF with Glass Onion, and it’s an honour to be closing the festival.

“A proper whodunnit really does belong in London, so it feels a bit like coming home!”

Knives Out European Premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2019
Rian Johnson and wife Karina Longworth at the European premiere of Knives Out in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Tricia Tuttle, director of the LFF, said: “Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was a major hit when we hosted the European Premiere at the Festival in 2019.

“Our audiences adored the film’s wit and that it tipped its very stylish hat to the wonderful tradition of British onscreen sleuths.

“And here, Rian Johnson strikes gold again with the help of the year’s hottest ensemble cast. Like its predecessor, Glass Onion is entertaining and culturally literate in equal measure, making some hilarious, razor sharp observations about the world we live in.

“The European Premiere of the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will bring the house down as the Closing Gala of the 66th BFI London Film Festival!”

Knives Out, which co-starred Chris Evans, Ana De Armas and Christopher Plummer, also had its European premiere at the LFF in 2019, with Johnson and the cast walking the red carpet.

The 66th BFI London Film Festival takes place from Wednesday October 5 to Sunday October 16.

