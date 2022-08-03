Vicky Pattison reflects on past ‘elements’ of herself she’s ‘not proud of’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vicky Pattison reflects on past ‘elements’ of herself she’s ‘not proud of’

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 12:06 pm
Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad And Me
Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad And Me

Vicky Pattison has said she found it “really painful” to watch back old footage of herself on Geordie Shore.

The 34-year-old rose to fame in her mid-20s on the reality TV show which, from its first series in 2011, became infamous for its bold and brash stars and rowdy, boozy nights out.

She recalled watching the footage as part of Channel 4 documentary titled Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad And Me, in which she explores the medical and psychological sides of alcoholism and talks about growing up with a functioning alcoholic father.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said: “Everybody will probably assume they know all there is to know about me – like, 12 years in the industry, I’m hardly what you would call shy, my whole life on Instagram – but this was pivotal, this was different, it wasn’t so much just honest as it was raw, and hard, it was really difficult.”

She added: “People used to watch Geordie Shore and see 100 hours of footage go into 42 minutes of show, and think they had me all figured out, you know, and they were seeing a very small glimpse of us and a version of me that probably doesn’t even really exist anymore, you know?

“So it felt really good to show this side and tell my story and hopefully help people in the process.”

Pattison was arrested in 2013 after throwing a shoe inside a bar, injuring a woman and a member of staff.

She was suspended from Geordie Shore, but returned to the show for two more series and finally quit in 2014.

Vicky Pattison talks to BBC Breakfast about My Dad, Alcohol And Me, which aired on Channel 4 (BBC/PA)

Asked about watching old footage of herself from all those years ago, she told BBC Breakfast: “There’s a clip in the doc where I actually sit down and watch some bits of Geordie Shore, and I found it really painful – and that’s not just, like, the fashion choices, my behaviour as well.

“I’ve grown up a lot and I do, I think it’s a huge transitional period for anyone between your early 20s to your early 30s, but I did my growing up in the public eye, which forces you to grow up like a lot faster, so, no, there’s real elements of myself and who I was then, or at least who I was becoming, that I’m really not proud of.”

A review from The Guardian gave the programme three stars out of five, saying it was a “deeply personal, very moving untangling of the part booze played in her upbringing”.

It added: “She is an absolute gift of a presenter: commanding, charismatic, beadily intelligent, unfailingly honest and unflaggingly articulate.

“You hope that, off the back of the absolute blinder she plays here, she will be given the opportunity to broaden her reach.”

Pattison won I’m A Celebrity. .. Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015.

– Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad And Me aired on Channel 4 this week and is available on All 4.

