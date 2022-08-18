Emma Watson makes directorial debut with Prada fragrance campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Emma Watson makes directorial debut with Prada fragrance campaign

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 6:55 pm
Emma Watson for Prada (Harley Weir/Prada/PA)
Emma Watson for Prada (Harley Weir/Prada/PA)

Emma Watson will make her directorial debut with a short film marking the launch of Prada’s new women’s fragrance.

The Harry Potter star, 32, is also the face of the campaign and has been captured in print by photographer Harley Weir.

It comes after Watson last year revealed she spent lockdown “getting behind the camera”, describing the experience as “the most empowering thing”.

She shared a frame from the film on Instagram and wrote: “When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later, and I’m able to share the results of the faith they shared in me, with all of you.

“I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and hope that you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.

“I could never have done this without my unbelievable team of collaborators. Thank you for your time, commitment, talent and passion. My directorial debut and Prada’s newest refillable fragrance, coming soon.”

In a statement via the Italian fashion house, Watson added: “Prada has always gone beyond traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty and is famous for a femininity that challenges conventions.

“It’s a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant.”

Earthshot Prize Awards
Emma Watson is a vocal supporter of a number of causes (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Prada is also working with the actress and the Good On You ethical fashion app to improve its sustainability and disclosure practices.

Yann Andrea, Prada Beauty’s international general manager, said: “Emma Watson possesses an empowered elegance and a mindful, engaged spirit, determined for positive evolution – the perfect embodiment of Prada’s new feminine fragrance.

“Her sprawling body of work, from acting to activism, is beyond inspirational, each a signifier of her authenticity and ability to inspire emotion and speak to a young, engaged generation who demand authenticity.”

Since the final Harry Potter film in 2011, Watson has cemented her Hollywood status.

She starred as Belle in the 2017 adaptation of Beauty And The Beast and appeared as Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women.

Watson is also known for her activism for women’s rights and was appointed a UN Women goodwill ambassador in 2014 and helped launch the UN Women campaign HeForShe, which promotes gender equality.

The fragrance will launch worldwide from August 22.

