Home Entertainment

Edward Enninful launches new memoir with short film starring Kate Moss and more

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 6:41 pm
A Visible Man (Kloss Films/PA)
A Visible Man (Kloss Films/PA)

British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful has released a short film starring some of his famous friends to celebrate the release of his new memoir.

Kate Moss, Daniel Kaluuya and Sienna Miller are among the stars who feature in the project, reading out excerpts of his book A Visible Man while dressed in his signature look of a black suit and white shirt paired with his distinctive glasses.

The three-minute film, created by Enninful’s husband Alec Maxwell and his company Kloss Films, recalls key moments in the 50-year-old’s life and his journey in the global fashion industry.

Reflecting on the project, Enninful said: “It’s a pleasure to have worked on this film with Alec Kloss Films and his amazing team.

“It’s an honour to have so many of my close friends and supporters included in this project, celebrating my memoir, and I’m so grateful to everyone who took part.

“My message is about inclusion and representation and I hope the film and my memoir inspire all to open doors and walk through.”

Enninful’s memoir looks back on his life growing up in Ghana to becoming the first black editor of British Vogue (Kloss Films/PA)

Also among the friends, supporters and key participants in the memoir who feature in the short film are Jourdan Dunn, Gemma Chan, Maya Jama and Tilda Swinton.

They are joined by Joel Edgerton, Simone Ashley, Omari Douglas among others.

Enninful’s memoir looks back on his life growing up in Ghana to becoming the first black editor of British Vogue.

He became interested in fashion as a teenager after being scouted as a fashion model and he was the youngest magazine fashion editor in the industry when he landed the role of fashion director of i-D in 1991.

In 2016 he received an OBE for his services to diversity in the fashion industry and in 2017 he took over from Alexandra Shulman at the helm of British Vogue.

Sienna Miller is among the stars to feature in the short film (Kloss Films/PA)

His husband Maxwell added: “This film tells my husband, Edward Enninful’s story.

“I wanted to suggest his bravery and humour and to present it as a trailer for his book, A Visible Man, narrated by some of the people closest to him.

“Edward wrote the book throughout lockdown, right under my nose. I knew a lot of the story already, but not all, so this whole thing feels very personal.

“The book, this film, and all of the people who have come together to bring this to life.”

Edward Enninful’s memoir, A Visible Man, is available to order from avisibleman.com.

