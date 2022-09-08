Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson reunited in new image for The Great Escaper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson reunited in new image for The Great Escaper

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 1:07 pm
Oscar-winning British stars Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson will star in comedy-drama The Great Escaper, it has been announced (Ian West/Matt Crossick/PA)
Oscar-winning British stars Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson will star in comedy-drama The Great Escaper, it has been announced (Ian West/Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson are reunited as a married couple in a first-look image for their new film The Great Escaper.

The Oscar-winning British actors last acted together 47 years ago. They will star alongside each other again in the upcoming movie which tells a story, inspired by true events, of a Second World War veteran who escaped his care home in Hove, East Sussex, to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day landings in France.

Sir Michael, 89, will play Bernard Jordan, who made headlines around the world in 2014, while Jackson, 86, will star as his wife Irene.

Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson will star alongside one another again for their new film The Great Escaper (Rob Youngson/Pathe/PA)

Mr Jordan’s adventure, spanning 48 hours, also marked the culmination of his 60-year marriage to Irene.

The film will celebrate their love and considers the lessons we might all learn from their generation.

Entertainment company Pathe announced principal photography for the film has begun.

Oliver Parker, who has worked on films such as 1999’s An Ideal Husband and 2007’s St Trinian’s, is on directing duties for the project with the script written by William Ivory.

Parker said: “No-one can resist a script that makes people both laugh and cry – I loved Billy’s writing and the story itself, so inspirational and so moving; to have Michael and Glenda – two iconic actors – agree to honour this story with their brilliance, it’s the cherry on the cake!”

The veteran actors last acted alongside one another during Joseph Losey’s The Romantic Englishwoman released in 1975 (Alamy/PA)

The film will be produced by Bafta-nominees Robert Bernstein and Douglas Rae and is an Ecosse Films production for Pathe and BBC Film.

Sir Michael is a two-time Oscar winner, having picked up best supporting actor gongs for Hannah And Her Sisters and The Cider House Rules.

While Jackson also boasts two Academy Awards, winning best actress for Women In Love and A Touch Of Class.

The veteran actors last acted alongside one another during Joseph Losey’s The Romantic Englishwoman released in 1975.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Tonight's performance of Dreamgirls at His Majesty's Theatre was cancelled after news of the Queen's death.
Shows cancelled as north-east theatre community pays tribute to the Queen
0
The oppulent interior of the Wonder Hoose, Aberdeen's pop-up venue in the quad of Marischal College.
VIDEO: Welcome to the Wonder Hoose - Aberdeen's opulent pop-up 'palace of variety'
0
The Beauty Queen of Leenane is coming to Aberdeen.
Martin McDonagh's The Beauty Queen of Leenane will take Aberdeen fans on emotional rollercoaster
0
Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Duchess of York rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at Venice Film Festival (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Duchess of York rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at Venice Film Festival
Tom Hanks: Diversity in films is hallmark of our professional responsibility (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Tom Hanks: Diversity in films is hallmark of our professional responsibility
Harry Styles embroiled in complex love triangle in new trailer for My Policeman (Joel C Ryan/AP)
Harry Styles embroiled in complex love triangle in new trailer for My Policeman
George Clooney stars alongside Julia Roberts in upcoming film Ticket To Paradise (Ian West/PA)
George Clooney reveals his dance moves are put to good use both on and…
A Visible Man (Kloss Films/PA)
Edward Enninful launches new memoir with short film starring Kate Moss and more
Wonderland, Aberdeen's new arts festival, kicks off this weekend.
Step through the looking glass as Aberdeen becomes Wonderland this weekend
0

More from Press and Journal

queen
Church bells to ring out for an hour as nation mourns death of Queen
0
David McHardy and Sunee McHardy going to pay their respects. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's not going to be the same': Mourners go to gates of Balmoral to…
0
Oscar-winning British stars Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson will star in comedy-drama The Great Escaper, it has been announced (Ian West/Matt Crossick/PA)
Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the…
0
The Queen looks on as she leaves the Braemar Gathering in the rain. Picture by DCT Media, 1987.
GALLERY: The Queen at the Braemar Gathering through the decades
Seated comfortably on a tartan rug, members of the Royal family play with Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral. Picture by PA, 1960.
GALLERY: The Queen's family memories at Balmoral
Mourners have been visiting Balmoral to pay their respects to the Queen. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
How to visit Balmoral on Friday to pay respects to the Queen - and…
0