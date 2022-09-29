Charlotte Riley praises husband Tom Hardy for pursuing passion for jiu-jitsu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlotte Riley praises husband Tom Hardy for pursuing passion for jiu-jitsu

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 9:23 pm
Charlotte Riley has praised her husband Tom Hardy for pursuing his passion for jiu-jitsu (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Charlotte Riley has praised her actor husband Tom Hardy for “taking time out from the industry” and pursuing his passion for jiu-jitsu.

The 40-year-old British actress has been married since 2014 to Hardy, who is a blue belt in the Brazilian martial art.

Speaking at the British Film Institute (BFI) Luminous fundraising gala, Riley told the PA news agency: “In our industry your one passion can completely consume you.

“I think it’s really important for young people who are coming into this, it’s really important that your job is your job, at the end of the day.

“Yes, it’s art, but it’s also a job. It’s really important to keep your sanity, to not be consumed by the world of making stories.

“So having something that’s a completely different outlet, like jiu-jitsu, like photography, whatever it is – it’s really important to leading and actually pursuing completely different things, taking time out from the industry.”

Hardy, 45, who is known for often playing tough roles on screen such as Alfie Solomons in Peaky Blinders and Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, developed his jiu-jitsu skills while filming for 2011 movie Warrior.

In the film Hardy played Tommy, a former marine and the son of an alcoholic ex-boxer who gets his father to train him for competition in a mixed martial arts tournament.

Swimming with Men Premiere – London
Charlotte Riley with Tom Hardy (Ian West/PA)

Riley told PA: “Whatever age you are or wherever you are in your career, it’s really important because you bring back what you learn in life into your storytelling, whether that’s as an actor, a writer, a director, whatever it might be.

“And so I think life experiences for people in the industry and going and doing other things is really important and, yeah, good on him!”

Hardy competed in an open jiu-jitsu tournament in Wolverhampton last month, and last week won a gold medal in the Milton Keynes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open after winning both his fights.

He is also a trustee for charity Reorg, which organised the Wolverhampton tournament and promotes the therapeutic benefits of jiu-jitsu to those who have serious, life-altering injuries, or who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

In a recent Instagram post about his connection with Reorg, Hardy wrote: “Simple training, for me (as a hobby and a private love ) has been fundamentally key to further develop a deeper sense of inner resilience, calm and well being.

“I can’t stress the importance it has had and the impact on my life and my fellow teammates.”

