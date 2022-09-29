Baz Luhrmann opens up about his friendship with Nicole Kidman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Baz Luhrmann opens up about his friendship with Nicole Kidman

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 11:15 pm
Baz Luhrmann has spoken about his friendship with Nicole Kidman (Ian West/PA)
Baz Luhrmann has spoken about his friendship with Nicole Kidman (Ian West/PA)

Baz Luhrmann has opened up about his friendship with Nicole Kidman, praising the actress as “someone to be admired”.

The Australian filmmaker was reflecting on the impact of Kidman’s role in 2001 film Moulin Rouge! on the opening night of the latest theatre adaptation of the classic story.

Luhrmann, 60, told the PA news agency: “I think Nicole is still doing pretty well! I mean, yes, we’re great friends and I think in terms of the cast from [Moulin Rouge!], I see some of them more than others, but Nicole and I go way back.

“We’re great friends and I’m so, I don’t know if I can say I’m proud of her, I’m just so enamoured and so impressed.

“You know, we live in a world where as an actor you can be relegated at a certain numerical point in your life, and she’s flourished.

“I mean, she’s not only acting in more challenging roles consistently but she’s also producing and creating and I think she’s someone to be admired, but she’s also just a great friend.”

The 2001 film was directed, co-produced, and co-written by Luhrmann and follows English writer Christian – originally played by Ewan McGregor – as he travels to Paris where he falls in love with Satine – played by Kidman – a performer, courtesan and the star of the city’s biggest nightclub Moulin Rouge.

Talking about handing over the baton to Alex Timbers, the director of the latest theatre adaptation of the popular film on London’s West End, Luhrmann described it as “the ultimate mash-up”.

0430 SHOWBIZ Cannes 2
Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor starring in Moulin Rouge! (PA)

He said: “What’s so brilliant about the new team, and I wouldn’t have done this – I’m so glad that I’m grandfather Baz, you know, I’ve got all the fun of the grandkids but I don’t have to do all the work – Alex Timbers and his whole creative team, they took this huge leap forward and they went look there’s classics in there from the original film musical, but let’s put music in there from today as well.

“And I think it easily takes the crown for the ultimate mash-up, they’ve taken mash-up to another level of art form.”

He added: “If you liked this film, you will get all the comfort food in the film but you’ll also get, I think, a surprising new zest and flavour and spice of the now.

“They really do take it and they run with it even further, and that’s so fulfilling.”

Moulin Rouge! is now running at the Piccadilly Theatre in London.

