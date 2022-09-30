Tony Adams reveals he went ‘completely blank’ during first Strictly performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 8:59 pm
Katya Jones and Tony Adams in rehearsals for the first show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Former England footballer Tony Adams revealed he went “completely blank” during his first Strictly Come Dancing live performance.

Last Saturday, the 55-year-old ex-Arsenal captain and his partner Katya Jones paid homage to his illustrious sporting career as they danced the tango to Go West by the Village People while dressed in red jerseys.

Despite the theatrics of Adams being lowered to the dancefloor on a gold cannon and briefly dancing with a football, the couple placed bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 15.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
The former footballer was lowered to the dancefloor on a gold cannon (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Speaking on the dance competition’s spin-off show It Takes Two on Friday, he described the experience as “terrifying” and that he “went completely blank” during the routine.

He added that he “didn’t hear a thing” while the judges gave their remarks afterwards as he was so overwhelmed, saying: “They could have put 10 up there for all I know, I was completely gone.”

The football star also admitted he was “very emotional” the following day as he processed what had happened and read through the outpouring of support from fans.

During his professional career he captained Arsenal, nicknamed the Gunners, and England, winning 66 caps for his country and appearing at four major tournaments.

His dance partner Jones pointed out that people may not have expected someone like Adams to have an experience like that given his background of being under pressure in the limelight.

She added that it was the first time she had ever had a celebrity black out on her during a dance but praised his ability during rehearsals.

“In rehearsals, I saw a proper dancer who could do it and that’s all that mattered to me,” she said.

“This is a learning curve, definitely. And we have taken away so much from that week.”

Their score from last week will be added to their score this Saturday and the public vote will also be taken into consideration.

Jones said it did not matter to her that they were at the bottom of the leaderboard currently as she feels you are “just as good as your last dance” and that she was looking forward to their routine this weekend.

For their comeback performance, they will dance the Charleston to My Old Man’s A Dustman by Foster and Allen.

Adams said that he was good at usually “analysing the last performance and then letting it go” and that he was hoping to apply this mentality to his Strictly experience.

He also revealed that while Jones is teaching him to dance, he has been giving her football tips which has left her with bruises on her legs due to him tackling her on a few occasions.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One.

