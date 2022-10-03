Feather serpent God wages war on the surface world in new Black Panther trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Feather serpent God wages war on the surface world in new Black Panther trailer

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 12:19 am
Feather serpent God wages war on the surface world in new Black Panther trailer (John Walton/PA)
Feather serpent God wages war on the surface world in new Black Panther trailer (John Walton/PA)

The feather serpent God comes to wage war on the surface world in the explosive new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The action-packed clip shows the family of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, fighting to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of his death.

Viewers are further introduced to the apparent villain of the highly-anticipated sequel, Namor, king of Talokan, played by Tenoch Huerta.

“His people do not call him general or king,” warns M’Baku, played by Winston Duke.

“The call him K’uk’ulkan, the feather serpent God. Killing him will risk eternal war.”

“He is coming for the surface world,” says T’Challa’s sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, before a series of high octane battle scenes ensue.

As well as Duke and Wright, the film also sees the return of Angela Bassett, who reprises her role as Queen Ramonda, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross.

As well as Huerta, the film also stars British star Michaela Coel.

Black Panther European Premiere – London
It comes shortly after Black Panther star Boseman was posthumously honoured with a Disney Legend Award at the corporation’s D23 convention last month (Ian West/PA)

The trailer also shows a glimpse of a newly-suited Black Panther, the identity of whom is not revealed.

It comes shortly after Boseman was posthumously honoured with a Disney Legend Award at the corporation’s D23 convention last month, which was collected by his brother Derrick Boseman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige, is slated for release on November 11.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan on her return to the screen: for me, acting is like riding a bike (Ian West/PA)
Lindsay Lohan on her screen return: for me, acting is like riding a bicycle
Nathan Graham said he got ’emotional’ filming his final scenes for Coronation Street having played a part in a number of the soap’s big storylines (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Nathan Graham exits Corrie: I was honoured to play homophobia in sport storyline
Daisy Lowe (Ian West/PA)
Daisy Lowe announces pregnancy: We are bursting at the seams with happiness
Daniel Sloss will soon return to Aberdeen international comedy festival 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Watch our video chats with Daniel Sloss and other stars of Aberdeen International…
Tricia Tuttle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tricia Tuttle to step down as BFI festivals director
Craig Hill will appear at Aberdeen International Comedy Festival 2022.
Aberdeen International Comedy Festival to bring 11 days of laughter to city centre
kevin bridges aberdeen
Kevin Bridges becomes highest-selling act at P&J Live in Aberdeen
Father and daughter giving high five while camping on a hill
5 things to do for the October holidays in Aberdeenshire
Amy Liptrott is Aberdeen Arts Centre's new director.
Nationwide hunt nets Aberdeen Arts Centre a new director
Glenda Jackson has spoken about how she found her way into acting (Chris J Ratclife/PA)
Boredom drew me to acting, says Glenda Jackson

More from Press and Journal

CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Ian Hamilton, who has died at the age of 97, was Aberdeen University rector from 1994 to 1996.
Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes to Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton, who has died…
crash kingsway
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

Editor's Picks