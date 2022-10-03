Vicky McClure: Lack of funding for those affected by dementia is ‘frustrating’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vicky McClure: Lack of funding for those affected by dementia is ‘frustrating’

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 12:35 am
Vicky McClure: lack of funding for those affected by dementia is ‘frustrating’ (Ian West/PA)
Vicky McClure: lack of funding for those affected by dementia is ‘frustrating’ (Ian West/PA)

Vicky McClure says the response to her BBC show Our Dementia Choir was “phenomenal” but that the ongoing lack of funding for those affected by the condition is “frustrating”.

The Line of Duty actress, 39, said dementia was “almost a forgotten disease” and that she was “really scared” about those grappling with care-costs as well as other current economic problems.

McClure formed the Nottingham-based musical group in 2019, after her late grandmother Iris’ diagnosis of Alzheimer’s taught her the healing power of music.

The subsequent documentary to raise awareness of dementia culminated in a performance in front of 2,000 people at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

Vicky McClure joins Memory Walk
McClure formed the Nottingham-based musical group in 2019, after her late grandmother’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s taught her the healing power of music (Tim Goode/PA)

“People’s response to the TV show has been phenomenal, but it’s also really frustrating because there’s still so little funding for people with dementia,” she told the Radio Times, ahead of the show’s follow-up series: Our Dementia Choir Sings Again.

“I wish I could find a cure, but I can’t, so my mission is to create noise for people living with dementia.

“Dementia choirs are not only cost-effective, but they are also scientifically proven to help.”

Our Dementia Choir Sings Again will see McClure reunited with members of the choir, as well as some new recruits.

The first episode of the new series sees the choir record a charity single at Abbey Road Studios, the first dementia choir to do so, which is due to be released around the time the episode airs.

Vicky McClure (Radio Times/PA)

McClure said that the public perception of dementia was misconstrued as a condition that only affected older people, pointing out that earlier diagnoses were becoming more common.

She also voiced concern about how those caring for loved ones with dementia would struggle amid the ongoing UK economic turmoil.

“The cost of care for dementia is extortionate,” she told the Radio Times.

“People will be struggling with energy bills and then wondering if they can afford to put a loved one in a care home.

“I’m really, really scared about how this will play out.”

Our Dementia Choir Sings Again is due to air on Monday October 10 on BBC One at 9pm.

