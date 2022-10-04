Emma Mackey on playing Emily Bronte: I was raised on period dramas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Emma Mackey on playing Emily Bronte: I was raised on period dramas

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 12:03 am
Emma Mackey is best known for playing Maeve Wiley in the Netflix series Sex Education (Ian West/PA)
Emma Mackey is best known for playing Maeve Wiley in the Netflix series Sex Education (Ian West/PA)

Actress Emma Mackey has said starring in a film about Emily Bronte was a dream because she was “raised on period dramas”.

The Sex Education star, who was brought up in France, plays the Yorkshire-born author known for her only novel, Wuthering Heights, widely considered a classic of English literature.

Emily is a fictionalised biopic written and directed by Frances O’Connor in her directorial debut and covers Bronte’s short life, which ended in December 1848 when she died aged 30 from tuberculosis.

Speaking about filming in Yorkshire, Mackey told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “I grew up in France but was raised on period dramas, so it was always my dream to run around the moors in a crinoline.

“I chose this film because it felt fresh, with a punchy script.”

Speaking about Bronte’s portrayal, she added: “I don’t want her to be seen as the kooky rebel, who goes off on this adventure of self-discovery to smoke pot, have sex and find herself.

“I don’t think she would have thought, ‘Oh, I’m being so feminist right now’. It’s more complicated and also more pure than that. She exists in her own right.

“Emily is sometimes very still, but often wrestling with the elements, with the landscape, and she feels and responds to things viscerally.

“I don’t think you have to intellectualise her feelings or reactions – she is always instinctive.”

Reflecting on her similarities to the writer, she said: “Clearly, Emily Bronte and I are very different people, but what we do have in common is being a bit singular, wanting to tell stories and to be in control of them.”

Mackey is best known for playing Maeve Wiley in Sex Education, the teenage Netflix drama also starring Gillian Anderson as a sex therapist and Asa Butterfield as her son who starts his own sex advice clinic at school.

Read the full interview in Harper’s Bazaar UK. Emily is released in cinemas nationwide on October 14.

