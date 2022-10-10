Ethan Hawke jokes that he ‘plans on immortality’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ethan Hawke jokes that he ‘plans on immortality’

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 12:58 am
Ethan Hawke has said he hopes to find a way to live forever (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Ethan Hawke has said he hopes to find a way to live forever (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ethan Hawke has joked that he wants to find a way to live forever, saying: “I plan on immortality… that’s my goal.”

The 51-year-old American actor gained recognition in 1994 film Reality Bites before going on to star in the Before trilogy: Before Sunrise, Before Sunset and Before Midnight.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine about his new film Raymond And Ray, alongside his co-star Ewan McGregor, Hawke was asked about his wishes for after his death, to which he replied: “First off, I don’t want to leave this life. I plan on immortality… that’s my goal.

“Actual permanent life. My favourite Willie Nelson quote is, ‘I don’t go to funerals and I definitely won’t go to mine’.”

In their latest project, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set for release later this month, McGregor, 51, and Hawke play half-brothers Raymond and Ray, who are reunited at the funeral of their father, with whom both had a less-than-ideal relationship.

Given the film’s exploration of legacy, Hawke also jokingly explained how he wishes to be remembered if his plans for immortality do not work out.

“After I’m gone, the Toronto International Film Festival should be, I think, for about 10 years, dedicated to my work,” he said.

To which McGregor replied: “I’ll make sure of it. And likewise, you can do the same for me if it’s the other way around.”

Golden Globe award-winner McGregor gained international recognition for his portrayal of heroin addict Mark Renton in the 1996 film Trainspotting before going on to star as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

With Raymond And Ray set for release on Apple TV+, the pair also shared their views on streaming services, with McGregor saying: “I think that things will carry on as they have been.

“I think things will be on streaming, things will be in the cinema.

“I don’t feel like there’s a danger that cinema is going to disappear.”

The full interview with Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor is available in Radio Times, out now.

