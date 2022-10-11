Lauren Branning and Lofty Holloway to return to EastEnders for Dot’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Lauren Branning and Lofty Holloway to return to EastEnders for Dot’s funeral

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 9:03 pm
A variety of EastEnders characters are set to return to Albert Square later this year for the funeral of Dot Branning (BBC/PA)
A variety of EastEnders characters are set to return to Albert Square later this year for the funeral of Dot Branning (BBC/PA)

Former EastEnders characters including George ‘Lofty’ Holloway, Lauren Branning and Mary ‘The Punk’ Smith are among those set to return to Albert Square for the funeral of Dot Cotton later this year.

The returning cast members are currently filming scenes which will bring viewers up to date with their lives as they share their cherished memories of EastEnders icon Dot Branning – best known as Dot Cotton, the character’s previous married name.

Old friends of the BBC One soap opera returning for the emotional episode include Colin Russell, played by Lord Michael Cashman, Barry Clark portrayed by Gary Hailes, George ‘Lofty’ Holloway played by Tom Watt, Mary ‘The Punk’ Smith played by Linda Davidson and Disa O’Brien portrayed by Jan Graveson.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Jacqueline Jossa will reprise her role as Lauren Branning for the special send off episode (Ian West/PA)

The familiar faces from throughout the soap’s 37-year history will join Dot’s step-granddaughter Lauren Branning, played by Jacqueline Jossa, to say goodbye.

For the returning actors, the special episode is also a chance to honour their late co-star June Brown, who died in April at the age of 95.

Brown first set foot in Walford’s Albert Square in 1985 in the soap’s 40th episode in a role that would come to define her, taking a break between 1993 and 1997, before eventually departing for good in 2020.

Speaking about the importance of bringing back Dot’s loved ones for her final farewell, EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “It’s an honour to invite so many of Walford’s beloved characters back to pay tribute to Dot.

“Over the years, Dot profoundly impacted the lives of many young people struggling with life’s biggest challenges.”

Lord Michael last returned as Colin in 2016 for a storyline that challenged Dot’s beliefs about same-sex marriage.

Ahead of returning once again, Lord Michael said: “When I was asked back, I didn’t even hesitate because I couldn’t have imagined not being there for June, and I know Colin couldn’t have imagined not being there for Dot – they had that amazing, deep friendship that lasted during their years, and it was exactly the same with June and me.”

Colin will appear alongside ex-love Barry for the first time since 1989, giving viewers the opportunity to see where Colin and Barry now fit into each other’s lives, years after their break-up.

Hailes, who plays Barry, said: “Being invited back to the show after almost 30 years away was exciting, scary, strange, but overall it was really nice!

Eastenders
Lord Michael Cashman will return to his role as Colin Russell (BBC/PA)

“EastEnders has always been a big part of my life so to have the opportunity to come back – there were nerves – but that quickly turned into excitement and warmth at the chance to honour Dot.

“June was an incredibly genuine person both on and off-screen, she really cared and was attentive to people. That’s one thing I’ll never forget.”

After departing the soap in 2018 to start a new life in New Zealand with son Louie, Dot’s step-granddaughter Lauren Branning is also set to return to the square for the funeral.

Ahead of her character’s return, Jossa said: “Coming back to EastEnders for Dot’s funeral was a no-brainer and it was a real honour to be invited back.

“I had a lot of fun but, of course, it was bittersweet. It was amazing to be back, but hard to be filming this storyline.”

EastEnders
June Brown as Dot Cotton (centre) with Linda Davidson and Tom Watt who will both return to reprise their roles of Mary ‘The Punk’ Smith and George ‘Lofty’ Holloway (BBC/PA)

She added: “June is a legend and I miss her very much.”

Upon her return, Mary ‘The Punk’ Smith will remember the guidance she received from Dot, while Disa O’Brien will also remember the support Dot gave her and the help she received from her to trap her abuser and stepfather Ken.

Viewers will also see the return of Lofty, who last made an appearance on the show in 2019 when he was revealed to be a successful businessman with a chain of pubs.

Dot’s funeral will air this winter on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Brendan Fraser (Vianney Le Caer/AP/PA)
Brendan Fraser wants to change ‘hearts and minds’ with new film The Whale
Bill Nighy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Watching my films robs me of any sense of achievement, says Bill Nighy
Hal Cruttenden to bring his new show to Aberdeen
'It's Best You Hear It From Me' says comedian Hal Cruttenden as he heads…
Martine McCutcheon (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Martine McCutcheon shares heartbreak following death of brother aged 31
Harry Hill was a whirlwind of comedy at the Tivoli as a headliner with the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Harry Hill's silly dream of a show delights Tivoli audience
Ethan Hawke has said he hopes to find a way to live forever (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Ethan Hawke jokes that he ‘plans on immortality’
Jessica Chastain at the UK premiere of The Good Nurse during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Jessica Chastain: Nurses are underpaid, overworked and underappreciated
Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix/PA)
Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to get week-long cinema release
Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix/PA)
Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to get week-long cinema release
Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix/PA)
Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to get week-long cinema release

Most Read

1
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
3
3
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
4
Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
6
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
7
Family’s tribute to Ellon community stalwart George Mutch, 86, who brought ‘joy and fun’…
8
The Ship Inn in Banff as it featured in the movie Local Hero. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light
9
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
10
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

More from Press and Journal

police scotland officer
Fuel theft at Fort William industrial estate prompts police appeal for information
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
Staff walking out after being made redundant. Image; Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Filmhouse bosses warned Scottish Government of looming crisis weeks before staff were made redundant
Ernestas Kolys was last seen on Thursday, October 6. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Ernestas Kolys last seen at Aberdeen Airport boarding plane for Belfast
The National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival's return to Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Louise Glen. Iain Cameron sits at the Sphinx where last week he would have been on snow. Image: Iain Cameron/ Twitter. Picture shows; Iain Cameron.. Cairngorms. Supplied by Iain Cameron/ Facebook. Date; 11/10/2022
Lack of snow at Sphinx should be a warning to us all of rising…
A new lane in Stonehaven has been named Stevie Smith, the town's best litter picker. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
'He's a boon to Stonehaven': New footway named after Stonehaven's best litter picker
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
Ross Laidlaw.
ANALYSIS: Can Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw contend for a place in Scotland squad?

Editor's Picks