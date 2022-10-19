Dwayne Johnson: Making DC blockbuster Black Adam made me feel like a little kid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson: Making DC blockbuster Black Adam made me feel like a little kid

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 1:20 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 3:51 am
Dwayne Johnson: making Black Adam made me feel like a little kid (Suzan Moore/PA)
Dwayne Johnson: making Black Adam made me feel like a little kid (Suzan Moore/PA)

Dwayne Johnson says his favourite part of making the new DC blockbuster film Black Adam was putting on his superhero costume every day and feeling “like a little kid”.

The former wrestler-turned-Hollywood star said working on the film had been “hard but certainly well worth it”.

Black Adam follows the story of anti-hero Teth Adam, a 5,000-year-old slave-turned-warrior with godlike abilities.

The movie is considered to be both a spin-off and a prequel of the 2019 Shazam! movie, starring Zachary Levi.

As well as Johnson, it stars Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell, Noah Centineo, and Aldis Hodge.

Speaking at the UK premiere of the film in London’s Leicester Square, he told the PA news agency that he had wanted to “usher in a new era” for the DC franchise.

UK premiere of Black Adam – London
(left to right) Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan and Quintessa Swindell attending the UK premiere of Black Adam (Suzan Moore/PA)

“We made a great movie, we knew that was the most important thing,” he told PA.

“We wanted to create a movie that was appealing globally to people and we wanted to kind of turn the superhero genre on its head a little bit with creating an anti-hero with a lot of edge.

“We also want it to usher in a new era.”

He continued: “The thing I liked the most was every day putting on the costume, because it was just so cool.

“To come to work every day, you’re living a dream, like you’re a little kid.

“I mean the work is hard, but certainly well worth it.”

Johnson added that there was no “worst part” to making Black Adam, joking that after its release he would most likely “join the circus”.

The action star previously said the idea of him running in the US presidential election is “off the table” and that he would rather spend his time “being a daddy” to his daughters.

UK premiere of Black Adam – London
Johnson’s co-star Swindell, who plays Cyclone in the movie, praised his ‘dedication’ to the process as well as his sense of humour (Suzan Moore/PA)

Johnson’s co-star Swindell, who plays superheroine Cyclone in the movie, praised his “dedication” to the process as well as his sense of humour.

“He’s incredibly funny, which I did not expect” she told PA.

“We would be doing a very serious scene and DJ (Johnson) would say something really random and we would be ruining like 10 takes after that. He’s hilarious.”

Black Adam is due for release in the UK on October 21.

