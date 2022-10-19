Simon Cowell to pair music industry stars with TikTok users in new project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Simon Cowell to pair music industry stars with TikTok users in new project

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 5:04 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:53 am
Simon Cowell’s new project to pair music industry heavyweights with TikTok users (Headland/PA)
Simon Cowell’s new project to pair music industry heavyweights with TikTok users (Headland/PA)

Simon Cowell says his latest project pairing some of music’s biggest songwriters and producers with social media creatives may be the industry’s “missing link”.

The music mogul said very few unestablished artists would have the opportunity to gain studio time with industry heavyweights “in the real world” nowadays.

His latest endeavour, StemDrop, grants TikTok creators worldwide access to exclusive music “stems”, inviting them to produce their own versions of a brand-new song written by prolific hitmakers.

The project, led by Swedish record producer Max Martin and backed by Cowell and Syco Entertainment along with Universal Music Group, invites “a new evolution of musical collaboration, curation and artist discovery”.

Simon Cowell comments
Simon Cowell said very few unestablished artists would have the opportunity to gain studio time with experienced songwriters ‘in the real world’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Though Cowell admits he “doesn’t have a clue” how the process will evolve, he said he is confident that a fan-based system of talent-finding could easily produce an artist on the same level as global pop sensation One Direction.

“I’ve always believed that hit songs are probably the most important part of anyone’s career, and now there’s only a handful of what I call diamond copyrights written every year,” he told the PA news agency.

“With everyone trying to get noticed at the moment online, it’s so competitive.

“Essentially (with StemDrop), you’re going to be co-writing potentially your first single with some of the biggest songwriters in the world.”

He continued: “It might be the missing link right now, because there are apparently tens of thousands of new songs being uploaded every day.

“In the real world, no-one really has a chance of getting in the studio with a team like this unless you’ve had about 10 hit records.

“But this is kind of giving people that opportunity.”

Cowell said he is keen that StemDrop will not be “treated as a competition”, the likes of which he has built his career on, but that the process will be similar to a series of auditions.

“It’s almost like the whole world’s auditioning right now,” he told PA.

“So many people are passionate about having music careers.

“That’s what I love about what TikTok has done – it’s enabled people to get in front of a record label where they normally wouldn’t.

“However, there’s a lot of people doing it, and I think, whether it’s this or other things in the future, everyone’s going to need a bit of a head start and some help.”

BBC Music Awards – Genting Arena
Simon Cowell said he is confident that a fan-based system of talent-finding could easily produce an artist on the same level as One Direction (Joe Giddens/PA)

Cowell also recalled the early days of One Direction, which launched the careers of its members, including Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, saying their success had come from “the power of social media”.

“Years ago, before social media, it would take two years to break up a band like that,” he said.

He also warned against the perils of social media and fame in general, saying that those who pursue it have to have “really tough skin”.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, what you do, there’s always going to be someone out there to criticise you,” he told PA.

“My best advice is, just don’t read the comments. You know, have fun, enjoy it, be creative. I think there’s a lot more positives than negatives.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and chief executive of Universal Music Group, said: “UMG exists at the intersection of innovation and talent discovery, so we’re excited to partner with Simon and the incredible team he’s assembled to launch this new platform, harnessing the scale of TikTok, to leverage the artistry of creators worldwide.”

– StemDrop will launch officially on Wednesday October 26, with 60 seconds of a new single created by Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and Ali Payami released exclusively on TikTok.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Cardi B (Invision/AP)
Cardi B accused of ‘humiliating’ man with suggestive cover art image
Kanye West sued for £221 million by family of George Floyd over podcast remarks (Alamy/PA)
Kanye West to face £221m lawsuit over George Floyd death remarks on podcast
Little Simz: from north London council estate to 2022 Mercury Prize winner (Ian West/PA)
Little Simz: from north London council estate to 2022 Mercury Prize winner
Little Simz is the winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize at the Eventim Apollo in London. (Ian West/PA)
Little Simz named winner of 2022 Mercury Prize
Self Esteem attends the Mercury Prize 2022 awards show at the Eventim Apollo in London (Ian West/PA)
Self Esteem on challenging society with her Mercury Prize shortlisted album
Lewis Capaldi announces 2023 release date for highly anticipated second album (Ian West/PA)
Lewis Capaldi announces 2023 release date for highly anticipated second album
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2023
Lewis Capaldi performing at Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2020.
GALLERY: Looking back at Lewis Capaldi's last Aberdeen concert
Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Former court reopens as live music venue backed by Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody
Lewis Capaldi has received a top award (Lesley Martin/PA)
Lewis Capaldi and Jonny Greenwood among winners at Ascap awards

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented