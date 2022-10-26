Kevin Bacon kidnapped by Guardians Of The Galaxy in new Holiday Special trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Kevin Bacon kidnapped by Guardians Of The Galaxy in new Holiday Special trailer

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 1:00 am
Kevin Bacon kidnapped by Guardians Of The Galaxy in new Holiday Special trailer (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kevin Bacon kidnapped by Guardians Of The Galaxy in new Holiday Special trailer (Jane Barlow/PA)

Kevin Bacon is kidnapped by Drax and Mantis in the trailer for a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The “legendary” Footloose actor, who has been referenced in previous Guardians films, is approached as “the perfect present” for Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt.

The clip shows Pratt appearing miserable at the thought of Christmas without his partner Gamora (Zoe Saldana), having lost her during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The Guardians return to Earth as the holiday season approaches, stopping in Los Angeles, to find him a “special someone” to cheer him up.

Bumbling duo Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) then break into Bacon’s house in the hope of taking him with them.

Franchise director James Gunn shared the clip on Twitter on Thursday, describing it as a “Holiday gift” for fans.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special is due for release on Disney+ on November 25.

It comes ahead of the third feature film, Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, also directed by Gunn, which is due for release in May 2023.

