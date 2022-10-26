Kanye West drops off Forbes billionaires’ list following Adidas partnership loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Kanye West drops off Forbes billionaires’ list following Adidas partnership loss

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 5:14 am
Kanye West drops off Forbes billionaires’ list following Adidas partnership loss (Evan Agostini/AP)
Kanye West drops off Forbes billionaires’ list following Adidas partnership loss (Evan Agostini/AP)

Kanye West has lost his spot on the Forbes billionaires’ list after Adidas ended its partnership with the rapper.

The contract with the German sportswear company accounted for around 1.5 billion dollars (£1.3 billion), according to the US business magazine.

Adidas has faced pressure to cut ties with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, over his antisemitic remarks on social media.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company condemned the rapper’s comments as “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”.

Earlier this year West was ranked number 1513 on Forbes’ rich list, valued at two billion dollars (£1.5 billion) due to his lucrative fashion brands and a multi-year deal to design his trainer brand Yeezy for Adidas.

Following the ending of the partnership, Forbes estimated his value to be 400 million (£349 million) – stemming from “real estate, cash, his music catalogue, and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear firm, Skims”.

The magazine added that West’s removal from its list capped off a “years-long saga,” with the rapper claiming his net worth was “undervalued”, once claiming that “no one at Forbes knows how to count”.

On Tuesday Adidas said it was ending production of its Yeezy branded products, produced in collaboration with West, with “immediate effect”.

Ye Adidas
The contract with the German sportswear company accounted for around 1.5 billion dollars (£1.3 billion), according to the US business magazine (Seth Wenig/AP)

In a statement, the company said: “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy-branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Adidas said it expected the decision to have a “short-term negative impact of up to 250 million euro on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter”.

People Kanye
Kanye West has lost his spot on the Forbes billionaires’ list after Adidas ended its partnership with the rapper (Ashley Landis/AP)

The company added that it remains “the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colourways under the partnership”.

It comes after a completed documentary about West was shelved and he was dropped by talent agency CAA over his remarks.

The Balenciaga fashion house also cut ties with Ye last week, according to reports.

West was criticised earlier this month for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to the showing of his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

In the last few days, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and members of her family have called for an end to the “terrible violence and hateful rhetoric” towards the Jewish community.

It comes after demonstrators in Los Angeles unfurled banners on an overpass on Sunday, praising West following his antisemitic public statements.

Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek also told news agency Reuters that West’s comments were “awful” but that his music would stay on the platform.

Ek added that it would be the decision of the rapper’s label, Universal Music’s Def Jam imprint, to pull the content if they were compelled to.

Spotify has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Little Simz attending the Brit Awards 2022 at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)
Little Simz ‘shows you can be your authentic self in the music industry’
Rihanna has confirmed the release of a long-awaited new song (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna confirms release of long-awaited new song
Music festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Me Too movement has not penetrated music industry, inquiry told
Colin Macleod aberdeen
Aberdeen-bound singer Colin Macleod on balancing life as an Isle of Lewis crofter with…
Fiona Soe Paing's new cutting-edge album, blending bothy ballads and electronic music - will preview at Aberdeen's Sound Festival. Image: Provided by Fiona Soe Paing.
Massive Attack meets bothy ballads in north-east musician's cutting-edge album
The wax figure of Kanye West (pictured, the rapper) has been retired from the Madame Tussauds exhibit in London (Ian West/PA)
Madame Tussauds removes Kanye West wax figure from public view
Stormzy has admitted he became ‘depressed and withdrawn’ while making his debut album, which he described as a ‘super heavy’ experience (Matt Crossick/PA)
I became depressed and withdrawn while making my debut album, says Stormzy
Tyson Fury at British Grove Studios last month for the recording of Sweet Caroline (Warner Music/PA)
Tyson Fury to release debut single in aid of men’s mental health charity
Adidas has ended its partnership with Kanye West (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over ‘unacceptable’ remarks
Sir Rod Stewart’s eldest son was involved in a truck collision (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart’s eldest son involved in truck collision

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Kanye West drops off Forbes billionaires’ list following Adidas partnership loss (Evan Agostini/AP)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag

Editor's Picks

Most Commented