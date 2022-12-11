Corrie’s Tyrone and Fiz will never replace Jack and Vera, actors say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Corrie’s Tyrone and Fiz will never replace Jack and Vera, actors say

By Press Association
December 11, 2022, 12:02 am
Jennie McAlpine and Alan Halsall, who play Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street (Ian West/PA)
Jennie McAlpine and Alan Halsall, who play Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street (Ian West/PA)

Coronation Street’s Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz Stape might get close to finally tying the knot this Christmas, but they will never replace the show’s much-loved Jack and Vera Duckworth, the actors have said.

The show’s Christmas Day episode will see Tyrone Dobbs, played by Alan Halsall, getting ready for a surprise wedding to fiancee Fiz Stape, actor Jennie McAlpine.

It comes more than two decades after the couple shared their first on-screen kiss and after a turbulent two years which has seen them both couple up with other characters.

The actors said they were often stopped by fans of the show eager to see Fiz and Tyrone have a happy ending.

SHOWBIZ Street/races
Coronation Street stars Bill Tarmey and Liz Dawn, who played Jack and Vera Duckworth (Phil Noble/PA)

But they stopped short of describing the couple as the new Jack and Vera.

Halsall said: “For me, Jack and Vera were out there on their own, I think they’re absolutely brilliant. I’d like to be the Tyrone and Fiz, but I don’t think anyone can touch Jack and Vera.”

McAlpine said the Duckworths, played by the late Liz Dawn and Bill Tarmey, were not forgotten on set.

She said: “They’re always remembered. Their picture is up in our house, it’s still got their bar in.

“That’s what’s so special about Corrie. Sixty-odd years and we carry on and we evolve and that’s what happens in life, but remembering the past is really lovely.”

McAlpine said she hoped the wedding would be a fresh start for Fiz and Tyrone.

She said: “After everything they’ve been through, surely!”

But things look destined to go wrong when Tyrone decides to plan the nuptials without the knowledge of his future wife.

Coronation Street
The Rovers Return on Coronation Street (Peter Byrne/PA)

Halsall said: “It’s all in good spirit, he just wants the best and he wants Fiz to have that great day that he thinks she deserves but, of course, he hasn’t thought it through very well.”

Meanwhile, Fiz is “totally clueless” about her upcoming wedding, McAlpine said, and is disappointed when her hopes of a perfect Christmas don’t go to plan.

Halsall said: “I read the script of what Tyrone gives to Fiz on Christmas Day and I must admit I burst out laughing.

“Then we tried to film it and we burst out laughing. It’s horrendous, I don’t want to give the game away but it’s a terrible present.”

McAlpine said Fiz “storms off” after Tyrone suggests a pizza for Christmas dinner.

She said: “She goes to try and find a turkey, in the middle of nowhere on a country lane. The car, that she’s not very good at driving, stops working and she realises she’s got no mobile phone and she’s in the middle of nowhere. Not so good.”

Tyrone comes downstairs to find his bride-to-be gone and no way to contact her.

Halsall said: “I think everything’s rushing through his head because he hasn’t thought about any eventuality other than it all going exactly how he wanted it to.”

McAlpine added: “Every time we get close to some kind of stability in life, it goes wrong, doesn’t it?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented