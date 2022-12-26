Travolta in Morrisons, Reynolds’ Welsh and more uplifting 2022 celebrity stories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Travolta in Morrisons, Reynolds’ Welsh and more uplifting 2022 celebrity stories

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 12:04 am
Take a look at the celebrity highlights from 2022, from John Travolta 'mooching' in Morrisons to Sir Rod Stewart filling potholes near his home in Essex
Take a look at the celebrity highlights from 2022, from John Travolta ‘mooching’ in Morrisons to Sir Rod Stewart filling potholes near his home in Essex (PA)

The news cycle in 2022 may have been one dominated by war, political turmoil and financial crisis, but flashes of joy often peeked through thanks to the world of show business.

From John Travolta’s “mooch around the biscuits” in Morrisons to deaf actor Troy Kotsur making Oscars history, here are the year’s lighter moments in celebrity news.

– Sir Rod Stewart picks up a shovel and fills in potholes near his home

The 77-year-old veteran rock star took it upon himself to make his local roads safer in March, sharing videos to his Instagram of him and a team shovelling gravel from a lorry into a large number of potholes in Harlow, Essex.

He said he had decided to take matters into his own hands after an ambulance had a burst tyre and other cars were “bashing their cars up” due to the damaged road.

Sir Rod captioned his post: “Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul!”

– Troy Kotsur becomes the first deaf male performer to win an Oscar

The Oscars in late March became a talking point for a myriad of reasons, but Kotsur triumped as a symbol of possibility for the disabled community.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Troy Kotsur shows off his history-making Oscar for best supporting actor in Coda (Doug Peters/PA)

He dedicated his best supporting actor award, for the film Coda, to “the deaf community, the Coda community and the disabled community”, adding: “This is our moment,” in his speech.

– Morrisons shoppers thrilled to catch John Travolta ‘mooching around the biscuits’

While grocery shopping can often prove a mundane task, it was certainly the opposite for those who happened upon the Morrisons in Fakenham, Norfolk, in April.

They were stunned by the sight of Grease star John Travolta, believed to be filming a short movie nearby, “mooching around the digestive biscuits”.

“He was so approachable and friendly so, when he came and stood next to me at the end of the checkout, I couldn’t miss the opportunity to talk to him,” witness Sam Frary told the PA news agency at the time.

Sam Frary and John Travolta
Sam Frary said she apologised for interrupting Travolta’s day in ‘good old Fakenham’ (Sam Frary/PA)

“Never in a million years did I think that I’d be sharing the biscuit aisle with an A-list Hollywood star.”

– The Rolling Stones invite Ukrainian choir to perform on stage in Vienna

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, celebrities stepped up to show their solidarity with Ukrainians.

Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – joined by Steve Jordan on drums – performed the anthem You Can’t Always Get What You Want with 14 members from two Ukrainian choirs in Vienna in July, performing to an audience of 56,000 from Ernst Happel Stadium.

– Ewan McGregor delights die-hard Star Wars fan, 9, with surprise message

Nine-year-old Callum Martin, from Lossiemouth in Moray, was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism at the age of five.

But Callum got a huge surprise when he received a personalised message from his hero Ewan McGregor during his appearance on the STV Children’s Appeal tele-fundraiser in November to discuss the work of Outfit Moray, a charity the youngster is involved with.

McGregor appeared on a screen and told Callum: “I just wanted to say I’ve heard so much about you, and how brilliantly you’re doing with your activities at Outfit Moray.

Ewan McGregor surprise for Callum Martin
McGregor, famed for his role as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise, surprised nine-year-old Callum (STV/PA)

“I think you’re brilliant, keep up the good work, and may the force be with you.”

A delighted Callum replied: “May the force be with you too.”

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds show off Welsh language skills

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were honoured by the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C in November for promoting the country and its language.

The actors, who are co-chairmen of Welsh football team Wrexham FC, were given the Dragon Award at a star-studded Wales To The World event in New York.

Wrexham v Grimsby Town – Vanarama National League – Semi Final – The Racecourse Ground
Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney have been praised for their work promoting Wales (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The duo even treated the audience to a glimpse at their Welsh language skills when McElhenney, 45, asked Reynolds: “Do you want to want to try some Welsh, Ryan?”

Reynolds responded: “How about this? Cymru am byth!”

The phrase means Wales forever or long live Wales.

– Double trouble as celebrity Brian Coxes get caught on the hop at hotel

Later in the year, Scottish actor Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy on Succession, and Professor Brian Cox, the former musician turned physics professor who found fame presenting the BBC’s Wonders Of The Solar System, were both staying at the same London hotel ahead of an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

But the pair found themselves struggling to check into a hotel due to the computer system not allowing a duplicate.

Good Omens premiere – London
Brian Cox the actor (pictured) and Professor Brian Cox the physicist got into a mix-up when checking into the same hotel in November (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Sometimes sharing a name can be a bit confusing,” the 76-year-old actor told Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt.

“(Prof) Brian arrived at the hotel and (they) said there are two Brian Coxes, so you’ve got two rooms,” he continued.

“And he said, ‘no no, there’s only one, but I think there might be another Brian Cox’, and the hotel said to Brian, ‘we can’t have two Brian Coxes’.”

To which Prof Cox, 54, added: “They wouldn’t check me in!”

– Stormzy launches diversity in football initiative with Adidas

In what became a big month for celebrity causes, November also brought the launch of #Merky FC from Stormzy, aimed at addressing the lack of diversity in positions such as team managers, coaches and behind the scenes by providing access to multi-year, paid professional placements.

Stormzy specials at BBC
Stormzy launched #Merky FC in November to combat diversity issues in football (BBC/Michael Leckie)

The programme will be available to young people of black heritage aged 18 to 24 and will kick off from January 2023, thanks to the 29-year-old grime star.

