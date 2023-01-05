Top Gun: Maverick soars to become biggest home entertainment movie of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Top Gun: Maverick soars to become biggest home entertainment movie of 2022

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 3:46 pm
Tom Cruise attending the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick (Ian West/PA)
Tom Cruise attending the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick (Ian West/PA)

Top Gun: Maverick has soared above its competition to become the biggest selling home entertainment movie in 2022, according to new figures.

The blockbuster action sequel, in which Tom Cruise reprises the role of US pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell nearly four decades since the original Top Gun, sold more than 1.2 million copies, the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) has said.

Its return also reignited audiences’ interest in the 1986 original Top Gun, which became the most rented title in the past year with nearly 500,000 digital transactions.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw the three actors who have played Peter Parker throughout the years – Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland – unite for the first time ever, swung into second place behind Top Gun: Maverick with more than 900,000 sales.

It was followed by 2021’s Dune, which featured a star-studded cast including Timothee Chalamet.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, came fourth and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the long-awaited sequel to the 1984 supernatural comedy, placed fifth.

This comes as streaming services continue to grow in the UK with nearly 50 million subscriptions in 2022, up 6% on last year, according to BASE.

In the world of TV, the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon ruled the charts after its release at Christmas.

Doctor Who also enjoyed success with three titles in the top 10, including the last series outing for Jodie Whittaker, which was subtitled Flux.

House of Dragon premiere
Cast members attends the House of Dragon premiere at Leicester Square Gardens in London (Ian West/PA) .

Liz Bales, chief executive of BASE, said: “UK Home Entertainment has evolved at an electrifying speed to meet the needs of savvy audiences.

“With so much choice available these days, film and TV lovers show us that what they are watching drives the way that they watch it.

“That said, a big Box Office number is still the greatest predictor of home entertainment success, so it was fantastic to see Top Gun: Maverick convert its outstanding cinema performance into the biggest sales of the year, and the original Top Gun (1986) movie had a huge result on rental, proving once again that audiences love nostalgia.”

