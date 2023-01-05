Brit Awards 2023: Vick Hope, Tom Daley and Jill Scott among stars to announce nominees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Brit Awards 2023: Vick Hope, Tom Daley and Jill Scott among stars to announce nominees

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 4:56 pm
Vick Hope will host the Brit nominations live stream later this month (Ian West/PA)
Vick Hope will host the Brit nominations live stream later this month (Ian West/PA)

Vick Hope is set to present this year’s Brit Awards nominees with the help of famous faces including Tom Daley and Jill Scott.

Radio presenter Hope, 33, will host an exclusive live stream later this month during which the Brit nominations will be announced.

Bring on The Brits with Mastercard: The 2023 Nominations will reveal the 2023 nominees for the annual music awards in a multi-platform stream broadcast on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

During a 30-minute show, streaming live on January 12, viewers will be given the chance to tune in to enjoy reactions from nominated artists and get the latest updates on the main event.

Hope will be joined by fellow Radio 1 presenter Jack Saunders, who will open this year’s TikTok voting across the four genre awards later this month.

Speaking ahead of the nominations live stream, Hope said: “We’ve had a year of brilliant music and so I’m unbelievably excited to be revealing the nominees for The 2023 Brit Awards.

“It’s a chance for us to show love to some of our favourite established artists as well as celebrate some of the best breakthrough artists of the year… and I’m definitely planning on bringing the party vibes to the show!”

Hope and Saunders, 30, will also receive help from a team of celebrities to announce the nominees in this year’s key categories.

Olympian Daley, YouTube’s Yung Filly, Lioness Scott and Gogglebox’s Joe and George Baggs are among those who have been entrusted with revealing this year’s nominations across their own social channels.

The celebrities involved have been given locked Brits boxes to keep safe before revealing their categories on the day of the live stream.

The Brit Awards 2023 will take place at London’s O2 Arena on February 11 – the first time the show will be held on a Saturday in its history – and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

In December 2022 it was announced RnB girl group Flo had won the 2023 Brit Awards Rising Star award.

The prestigious award, supported by BBC Radio 1, seeks to identify future stars of the UK music scene, and the winner is selected by a panel of music editors and critics from across the industry.

The London-based trio became the first group to win the award since its inception in 2008.

Bring on The Brits with Mastercard: The 2023 Nominations will stream on the official Brits social channels from 4pm on January 12.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Vick Hope will host the Brit nominations live stream later this month (Ian West/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Vick Hope will host the Brit nominations live stream later this month (Ian West/PA)
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

The A968 was left seriously damaged by landslides following snow thaw last month. Image: Shetland Council.
Major Shetland road to reopen after repairs were carried out following series of landslides
Lorna Summers has joined the Portsoy Community Enterprise board of directors. Image: PCE.
Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in…
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
A total of 179 tractors and agricultural vehicles took part in the 2022 event. Image: Orkney Christmas 2022 Tractor Run/Facebook.
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
SPCA rehome staffy
'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Louise West has been dealing with mould in her Aberdeen flat for the past four years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in…
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened

Editor's Picks

Most Commented