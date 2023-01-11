Colin Farrell continues successful awards season streak with SAG nomination

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colin Farrell looks set to continue his streak of award season success after picking a top nomination for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, hours after winning big at the Golden Globes.

The Irish actor, who stars in Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees Of Inisherin, picked up a SAG nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance, on Wednesday.

It comes shortly after he received the Golden Globe award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy for the role, on Tuesday.

The Irish actor was nominated for a top SAG acting award, hours after winning big at the 80th Golden Globes (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Farrell is also nominated for a lead actor role at the Critics Choice Awards (CCA) on Sunday, standing him in good stead to receive a coveted Oscar nod later this month.

The Banshees Of Inisherin received several other acting nominations as well as one for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture – the SAG equivalent of best picture.

The film is a dark comedy about a fractured friendship between two men, taking place on a remote island off the coast of Ireland.

Farrell’s three main co stars, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, all received nominations for their performances.

Farrell was joined in the top category by Bill Nighy, Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and Austin Butler.

Butler was also recognised at the 80th Golden Globe awards for his performance in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic.

In the parallel female category at the SAG awards, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh received nods.

Martin McDonagh with the cast of The Banshees Of Inisherin (Chris Pizello/AP)

They also won top awards at the Golden Globes, for Tar and Everything Everywhere All At Once respectively.

Other contenders for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role were Viola Davis, Ana de Armas and Danielle Deadwyler.

Condon was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role, while Gleeson and Keoghan will go head to head in the male category.

Eddie Redmayne also received a nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role, for his performance in The Good Nurse.

The Banshees Of Inisherin was joined in the best cast in a motion picture category by Babylon, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Women Talking, and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans.

The Fabelmans also claimed the top prize of best motion picture, drama, at the Golden Globes – with Spielberg being named best director.

On the small screen British names were less successful, though royal drama The Crown picked up a nomination for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a television drama series.

It will take on popular US series including HBO’s The White Lotus, Severance, Ozark, and Better Call Saul for the award.

Taron Egerton received a SAG nomination for outstanding male actor in a television movie or mini-series (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Taron Egerton and Emily Blunt received nominations for outstanding performance by a male and female actor in a television movie or mini-series, respectively.

The nominations for the 29th SAG awards took place on Wednesday on Instagram live, and were read out by Emily In Paris star Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson, from hit HBO series The White Lotus.

The ceremony is to take place on Sunday February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.