Colin Farrell continues successful awards season streak with SAG nomination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Colin Farrell continues successful awards season streak with SAG nomination

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 4:21 pm
Colin Farrell continues successful awards season streak with SAG nomination (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Colin Farrell continues successful awards season streak with SAG nomination (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Colin Farrell looks set to continue his streak of award season success after picking a top nomination for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, hours after winning big at the Golden Globes.

The Irish actor, who stars in Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees Of Inisherin, picked up a SAG nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance, on Wednesday.

It comes shortly after he received the Golden Globe award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy for the role, on Tuesday.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Press Room
The Irish actor was nominated for a top SAG acting award, hours after winning big at the 80th Golden Globes (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Farrell is also nominated for a lead actor role at the Critics Choice Awards (CCA) on Sunday, standing him in good stead to receive a coveted Oscar nod later this month.

The Banshees Of Inisherin received several other acting nominations as well as one for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture – the SAG equivalent of best picture.

The film is a dark comedy about a fractured friendship between two men, taking place on a remote island off the coast of Ireland.

Farrell’s three main co stars, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, all received nominations for their performances.

Farrell was joined in the top category by Bill Nighy, Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and Austin Butler.

Butler was also recognised at the 80th Golden Globe awards for his performance in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic.

In the parallel female category at the SAG awards, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh received nods.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Press Room
Martin McDonagh with the cast of The Banshees Of Inisherin (Chris Pizello/AP)

They also won top awards at the Golden Globes, for Tar and Everything Everywhere All At Once respectively.

Other contenders for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role were Viola Davis, Ana de Armas and Danielle Deadwyler.

Condon was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role, while Gleeson and Keoghan will go head to head in the male category.

Eddie Redmayne also received a nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role, for his performance in The Good Nurse.