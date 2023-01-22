Ryan Reynolds gives money towards youth football team kit in Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds gives money towards youth football team kit in Wales

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 5:58 pm Updated: January 22, 2023, 8:34 pm
Ryan Reynolds (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Ryan Reynolds (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Ryan Reynolds has given £1,600 towards football kits for a youth team in Wales.

The Deadpool star, who is co-chairman of Wrexham FC alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney, made the donation after the mother of a young player at FC United of Wrexham futsal set up a fundraising page.

Kayleigh Barton said her son Keegen and his team-mates on the under-12 team had a new kit designed and she was asking if anyone could make a donation to help the boys get their new kit.

Writing on the GoFundMe page, Ms Barton said the boys deserve it as they work so hard.

Royal visit to Wrexham
The King speaking to Ryan Reynolds during a visit to Wrexham Football Club’s Racecourse Ground (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

“I will appreciate any help and donations towards this!” she wrote.

The page attracted the attention of Hollywood star Reynolds, 46, who made two separate donations of £1,000 and £600.

GoFundMe confirmed that the donations were from the actor.

Ms Barton said it was a “complete shock” and “completely unexpected”.

She said: “I had an email saying that a Ryan had donated the full £600 and when I clicked on the link and seen it was Ryan Reynolds I was overjoyed.”

Ms Barton said she called the coach in shock before receiving another email telling her that Reynolds donated a further £1,000.

“I was nearly in tears. I know how much that money means to the club and the lads. Happy is an understatement,” she said.

Ms Barton said her son and his team mates are “ecstatic” and cannot wait to receive their new kits and send a picture to the actor.

Reynolds and McElhenney took full control of National League club Wrexham FC from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021, investing £2 million under the terms of the deal.

They donated £10,000 to a charity fundraising page after the death of a player’s baby, and Reynolds also sent a message to six-year-old Leland, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

The first donation was made to a GoFundMe page set up by footballer Jordan Davies and his partner Kelsey Edwards, after their son Arthur was “born sleeping”.

Reynolds also urged his followers last year to get themselves tested as a potential bone marrow transplant donor for Blyth Spartans fan Leland, ahead of a match against Wrexham.

They have also explored the history and culture of Wrexham in their hit TV series Welcome To Wrexham.

The Critics’ Choice Award-winning show documents the team’s progress, and tells the story of the club, founded in 1864, which has the world’s oldest international ground.

