The Vivienne makes history as first drag queen to compete on Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 7:16 pm Updated: January 22, 2023, 7:42 pm
The Vivienne (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Vivienne (Jonathan Brady/PA)

RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne has made history as the first drag queen to compete on Dancing On Ice.

The drag queen was the first contestant to perform on the second episode of the new series of the ITV skating competition, which will see five celebrities and their partners take to the ice after the first group of six contestants performed last Sunday.

For their opening routine, The Vivienne, 30, and their dance partner Colin Grafton, delivered an energetic performance to Strong Enough by Cher.

Dressed in a black curly wig and sparkly black outfit in homage to the US singer, the drag queen performed twists and a dramatic lift to score 28.5 points.

Judge and former Olympic skater Jayne Torvill felt their skating was “so solid and smooth” and that she loved how much the drag queen appeared to enjoy the routine.

Her dance partner Christopher Dean said: “A star was born on the ice tonight,” adding: “We’ve had a few divas, but you’re our best skating by far.”

Before the routine, The Vivienne said they were “honoured” to be the first drag queen to compete in the ITV1 skating competition series.

However, it was former Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson who topped the leaderboard during the episode with a score of 32.

Dressed in a pale blue sparkly dress, the 40-year-old actress glided her way through the routine to Say You Love Me by Jessie Ware alongside her partner Mark Hanretty

Dean said all he wrote down was “excellent, wonderful, lovely, sublime”.

Torvill added: “I mean it was absolutely seamless and it had everything, it had beautiful lifts, beautiful skating, matching lines – wonderful.”

Meanwhile, former footballer John Fashanu paid tribute to his sporting background as he performed to Eat My Goal by Collapsed Lung for his routine.

Fashanu and his partner Alexandra Schauman dressed in football jerseys as they glided across the ice and were accompanied by people dressed as footballs who danced around them.

The pair received a score of 19 for their efforts, with Dean describing him as the most improved skater since boot camp.

He added there was “a lot of smoke and mirrors” and “not a lot of skating” but that overall Fashanu remained steady on his feet which he commended him for.

Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher gave an elegant performance to Angel Eyes by Abba as she took to the ice for the first time.

The 25-year-old actress and her skating partner Sylvain Longchambon kicked and dipped their way to a score of 26.5.

Judge Oti Mabuse praised Gallagher for incorporating her acting ability into the routine and just encouraged her to work on her leg work.

Elsewhere in the episode, comedian Darren Harriott gave an energetic routine to Fireball by Pitbull with his skating partner Tippy Packard which secured them a score of 26.5.

The pair dressed in fiery outfits in red, orange and black, finishing the routine in comedic fashion with Packard throwing a cup of water in Harriott’s face.

Judge Ashley Banjo said he was “so impressed” with how many moves they packed into the routine and said he would have scored him higher but there were a few moments where he was wobbly.

To open the show, the professional ice skaters performed a dazzling routine to a rendition of Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow while dressed in tuxedo-style outfits.

Dean and Torvill will also show off their skating prowess during the episode when they do a fast tango-style routine to Canadian singer Michael Buble’s Higher.

Best known for winning a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics, they previously said they have been skating five times a week from September to perform for the first time in front of a full live audience since the pandemic.

Last week six celebrities performed in the first episode, with former Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson receiving the highest score of the night from the judges of 29.5, while Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu found herself in the bottom following a public vote.

She will now face one of five celebrities who are taking to this ice this Sunday in an attempt to stay in the competition.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV1 and ITVX

