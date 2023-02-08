Elizabeth Chambers on marriage with ex Armie Hammer as he faces abuse claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elizabeth Chambers on marriage with ex Armie Hammer as he faces abuse claims

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 8:28 pm
Elizabeth Chambers (Ian West/PA)
Elizabeth Chambers (Ian West/PA)

Elizabeth Chambers has opened up about her divorce from Armie Hammer days after the US actor broke his silence following a series of abuse allegations.

In 2020, the couple announced they were splitting after 10 years of marriage, and in the following months accusations emerged over explicit messages Hammer, 36, allegedly sent on social media, and an accusation of rape by a woman in Los Angeles in March 2021.

Hammer, who vehemently denies all criminal allegations and entered rehabilitation for drug and alcohol abuse in May 2021, recently claimed in an interview with digital newsletter Air Mail that he would not undo the past two years.

Chambers, who shares a daughter and son with Hammer, has now reflected on the lead-up and aftermath of their split in an interview with Elle magazine published on Wednesday.

She said: “I support Armie through his journey and I always will. All I’ve ever wanted is for him to be sober, healthy and happy. And he is that.

“He’s really present when he’s with the kids, and that’s all I can hope for. All you want is for your children to have two solid parents, right? That’s always the goal, so anything I can do to support that, I will.”

She also revealed that their marriage faced its final test when Hammer decided to leave Chambers and their children in the Cayman Islands and head back to California in the early days of the pandemic.

Chambers said: “My heart was broken in nine million pieces, and I still drove him to the airport.

“You can give, you can love, you can be there for someone, but you also need to hold people accountable for their actions.”

The 40-year-old bakery founder said she learnt about the accusations against Hammer “as the public was”, adding: “I was like, ‘There are no words. What the f***?’”

Chambers did not comment on her ex-husband’s proclivities or their own sex life in the interview with Elle.

The 90th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers (PA)

However, she reportedly told the magazine that “boundaries are everything” in a relationship.

“(Over time) your partner is learning things about themselves. They’re growing, you’re growing; you hope that you’re growing together”, she added.

Chambers is now focusing on moving past the relationship by writing a cookbook, working on a TV show, and dating a new 26-year-old European boyfriend who is helping heal “my body, my heart, and my mind”.

She added: “The last thing I ever want to do is let someone else’s actions, which have nothing to do with me, make me angry.

“It’s not going to help me, and it’s not going to help anyone around me.”

She also revealed that she has been doing sessions with a family separation therapist to help her children adjust to the divorce.

“Do I want my son to become this? Would I want my daughter to stay in a relationship like this?” she questioned in the interview.

“Obviously this is all way too much for two children under eight. One day, I want them to be able to say, ‘I am independent of whatever has happened in generations before. I’m aware of it, but I am the person I am not because of where I came from.’”

Call Me By Your Name Premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2017
Armie Hammer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In September, a three-part Discovery+ series titled House Of Hammer, produced by Hammer’s aunt Casey Hammer, showed on-camera interviews with two of Hammer’s alleged victims in which they detailed some of their alleged abuse.

Hammer previously played the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network and starred opposite Timothee Chalamet in acclaimed drama Call Me By Your Name.

In the interview with Air Mail published on Saturday, Hammer claimed his interest in BDSM evolved from being sexually abused as a 13-year-old by a youth pastor for a period lasting nearly a year.

He claimed the sexual abuse he endured as a young boy “set a dangerous precedent in my life” resulting in his sexual interests becoming about being in control.

The actor added: “I’m now grateful for everything that’s happened to me. I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was.

“I’m truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything. I would not go back and undo everything that’s happened to me.”

