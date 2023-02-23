Designer Richard Quinn reveals who he’d love to dress from the royal family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Designer Richard Quinn reveals who he’d love to dress from the royal family

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 10:42 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 10:44 am
Richard Quinn (Handout/PA)
Richard Quinn (Handout/PA)

Designer Richard Quinn, who rose to fame when the Queen sat in the front row at his fashion show in 2018, has revealed he would “love to” dress the Princess of Wales.

The designer, 33, told the PA news agency: “Something like a royal occasion in the evening, we’d love to do some sort of gown.”

Queen Elizabeth II presents the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Richard Quinn
Queen Elizabeth II presents the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Richard Quinn in 2018 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

On the runway, Quinn’s signature has become the clash of traditional floral patterns with black latex – but he doesn’t think he could put Kate in latex.

“[That’s] probably a step too far,” he said.

“But a nice long opera glove – looks like she likes that, we saw that the other day [at the EE Bafta Film Awards on Sunday].

“An opera glove with a bow or something – we’ll spice it up in a different way.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Baftas
The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Baftas (Chris Jackson/PA)

Reflecting on the impact the Queen had when she attended his show and presented him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, Quinn – who is based in south London – said: “Nothing but positive things came from it.

“As a designer, you want as many eyes looking at what you do, especially as you start – that was probably the most perfect storm thing ever to happen to us.

“In terms of how we design, we’ve always designed for event dressing and that idea of pageantry. I feel there’s mirroring there – the pomp that comes with our clothes is quite appropriate.”

Richard Quinn's latest collection
Richard Quinn’s latest collection (Jeff Moore/PA)

Quinn presented his latest collection at London Fashion Week last weekend, and he added even more pageantry by sending wedding gowns down the runway for the first time.

“We’ve got a different side of our business not many people know about, we do lots of bespoke bridalwear and we’ve done a few capsules before, but we wanted to showcase this couture bridal aesthetic we’ve got going on.”

There was something for every different type of bride: edgier short dresses, longer, more traditional gowns, and what Quinn described as “naked dresses”.

Richard Quinn's latest collection
Richard Quinn’s latest collection (Jeff Moore/PA)

The collection also saw the debut of his latest collaboration – a make-up range with M·A·C. It also had all of the signature Quinn touches, including latex, florals and big gowns.

He said the idea of latex came from a desire to make sure his floral dresses “weren’t too prim and pretty”.

He was also inspired by the Soho underground scene and superheroes.

“We were looking at that juxtaposition with the clothes, and it built from there.”

There’s been some viral moments of celebrities wearing his designs.

Grammy winner Cardi B stepped out in Paris in a full green floral look complete with a face mask in 2019. Then she wore a green jumpsuit with a face halo in front of the Arc de Triomphe in 2021.

Kendall Jenner wore what he described as “big floral fishtail gown” to the 2019 Emmys, soon after it hit the runway.

Quinn sent out the clothes but didn’t know if the stars were going to wear them.

“That’s the most exciting thing about it,” he said.

“When Instagram starts to go crazy – you don’t know whether it good or bad, then you realise it’s good.”

The M·A·C X Richard Quinn Collection is live now at M·A·C online and Selfridges online and will be available in-store at Selfridges from March 1.

