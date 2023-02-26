Sonia Boyce on using art to ‘process’ childhood trauma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sonia Boyce on using art to ‘process’ childhood trauma

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 12:02 am
Sonia Boyce said a piece of artwork helped her “process” sexual assault she suffered as a child (BBC/Amanda Benson/PA)
Sonia Boyce said a piece of artwork helped her “process” sexual assault she suffered as a child (BBC/Amanda Benson/PA)

Sonia Boyce said a piece of artwork helped her “process” sexual assault she suffered as a child.

The 1985 work, Mr Close-Friend-Of-The-Family Pays A Visit Whilst Everyone Else Is Out, is a charcoal drawing on paper created by 60-year-old award-winning artist Boyce for The Thin Black Line exhibition at the Institute for Contemporary Arts in London.

Speaking about the work to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, she said: “I was remembering this incident that had happened, where a man, who was a close friend of the family, had come around to the house and nobody else was in the house and I’d let him in and he tried to rape me.

59th Venice Biennale
Sonia Boyce (British Council/PA)

“I would have been 12/13, something like that, and I never spoke about it.”

Boyce added: “I think it just came back to me and I didn’t really talk to anybody about what I was going to make for the show, I just turned up with this thing rolled up in a tube and put it up and then ran home.

“Because I felt, ‘I just need to say this at this moment’.”

Asked by presenter Lauren Laverne if the drawing helped Boyce process what happened, Boyce replied: “Yes, it did.

“I mean, I think that’s part of the whole thing about making art is that somehow you’re able to process things. So yes it did, it did help.”

After being encouraged to attend art school by her secondary school art teacher, Boyce went on to become the first black woman to enter the Tate’s permanent collection in 1987.

Last year, she represented Britain at the Venice Biennale art exhibition – the first black woman to do so.

Her exhibition, Feeling Her Way, was awarded the coveted Golden Lion award.

On the experience, Boyce said: “I’m genuinely confused about what emerged in terms of Venice.

“Being asked in the first place, to do the Pavilion, and then being awarded the Golden Lion.

“And I remember, I’m on the stage thinking, ‘I don’t know what’s going on right now’.”

She added: “It goes back to this thing about being the first whatever, on the steps of the British Pavilion and seeing hundreds of people queuing to come and see the show. It broke me.

“I just kind of thought, ‘I’m really feeling the weight of history right now’.”

Boyce chose eight tracks to take with her to the desert island, including Gil Scott-Heron’s Is That Jazz, Corinne Bailey Rae’s Put Your Records On and Dennis Brown’s Wolf And Leopards.

She chose champagne as her luxury item to take to the island.

Desert Island Discs airs on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 4 at 11.15am on Sunday.

