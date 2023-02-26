The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades to open furniture shop in Dorset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades to open furniture shop in Dorset

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 12:02 am
Jay Blades is set to open his first bricks-and-mortar furniture shop, Jay & Co, in Dorset next month (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Jay Blades is set to open his first bricks-and-mortar furniture shop, Jay & Co, in Dorset next month (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Jay Blades is set to open his first bricks-and-mortar furniture shop, Jay & Co, in Dorset next month.

The 53-year-old presenter and furniture restorer found fame on the BBC restoration programme The Repair Shop – which sees members of the public take worn out family heirlooms to be restored by a team of experts.

Blades founded an online furniture shop, from which he sells reclaimed and restored furniture and takes on specially commissioned projects, eight years ago.

Jay Blades and Steve Wyatt of Restored Retro in Dorset (Jay & Co/PA)

Following the success of the business, and with encouragement from his collaborator and fellow business owner Steve Wyatt of Restored Retro, Blades will open the first physical Jay & Co store at The Dolphin Shopping Centre in Poole on March 13.

Blades said: “Restored Retro was our first stockist, we started selling our products through his shop nearly two years ago, and it has not only been fruitful for both parties, we have become good friends, our business values are aligned and it is the right fit for us.”

Jay & Co works with artists, fabric houses and other restorers to extend the life of unique furniture pieces. Its products are also stocked in a number of furniture shops across the UK.

The first Jay & Co store will open in the Kingland area of The Dolphin, which specifically houses homegrown independent businesses including Restored Retro.

The business, which uses a co-operative model to utilise the expertise of a variety of different craftspeople, also creates its own new collection pieces made from sustainable materials.

Ahead of the Jay & Co store opening, centre manager of The Dolphin, John Grinnell, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Jay & Co to our dynamic line-up of retailers at Kingland, in partnership with Restored Retro.

“Seeing two successful independent businesses collaborating and joining forces demonstrates the supportive community we are building here in Poole.

“I’m excited to see Steve build on the great success he has achieved in the two years since he launched Restored Retro and to see Jay’s first store flourish.

“It makes us really proud that he has chosen Poole for this next venture and I’m certain it will be a year of growth and achievements for them both.”

The Repair Shop
Blades with the-then Prince of Wales during a special episode of The Repair Shop as part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations (PA)

Wyatt said the venture is “a truly magnificent opportunity bringing together two great brands”, adding: “We just love mixing the Jay & Co reimagined range with our timeless restored pieces.”

Blades has starred in The Repair Shop since its launch in 2017.

Last year, he and his expert team met the King for a special episode of the programme as part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.

In May 2022, Blades was made an MBE for his work in promoting heritage craft and restoration in the UK.

