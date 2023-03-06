Helen Mirren joins co-stars at in Shazam! sequel photocall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dame Helen Mirren looked powerful as she attended a photocall for her upcoming superhero film in which she stars as the villain.

The 77-year-old Oscar-winner – who plays Hespera, daughter of Atlas, in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods – donned a long bronze-toned coat paired with black leather gloves and her striking light blonde locks for the event in central London.

She was joined by co-star Zachary Levi, who starred in Shazam! in 2019 and returns as the titular superhero for the new DC Comics sequel.

Dame Helen Mirren will play the Hespera in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (Ian West/PA)

Levi opted for a grey button-up shirt over a white T-shirt and grey-toned trousers for the photoshoot.

The film sees Levi’s character fight against Dame Helen’s Hespera and fellow Greek goddess Kalypso, played by Charlie’s Angels actress Lucy Liu, and Anthea, portrayed by West Side Story star Rachel Zegler.

Lucy Liu, Dame Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler (Ian West/PA)

The actresses were also at the event, with Liu wearing a long floral print dress while Zegler dressed in a black cut-out dress with metallic details.

Their co-stars Asher Angel, Djimon Hounsou and Jack Dylan Grazer were also pictured at the event at the Savoy Place Rooftop ahead of the film’s release next week.

Dame Helen previously admitted on The Graham Norton Show that she is not a “big superhero-type person” but as the first movie was “sweet and funny” she “happily signed up”.

Asher Angel, Lucy Liu, Zachary Levi, Dame Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler, Djimon Honsou and Jack Dylan Granger (Ian West/PA)

She also revealed that she broke her finger while completing some of her own stunts.

“I was incredibly brave and didn’t say anything or complain because I wanted to be a real ‘stunty’ person”, she added.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released in cinemas on March 17.